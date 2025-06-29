The Old-School Fruity Campbell's Soups We Wish Would Return

Growing up, there was always Campbell's condensed soup in our pantry. Chicken noodle and tomato were staples for quick lunches, with the occasional can of cream of mushroom soup making an appearance for Thanksgiving's ubiquitous green bean casserole. But I'm certain there were never any cans of Campbell's fruit soups in the house.

It's unclear how long the fruit soups were available, and what led to their production halt, but we can learn some information from an advertisement found in a 1959 edition of Tacoma, Washington's The News Tribune. Campbell's made three flavors of fruit soup: Orange with pieces of apricot and white grapes, Prune with oranges and apricots, and Black Cherry with burgundy wine. They were condensed soups, meant to be combined with a can of water, and served either hot or cold, for any meal of the day. The company claimed that the soups were excellent poured over cereal, cottage cheese, ice cream, and puddings, and that they could be made into sauces to liven up chicken, pork, and French toast. A listing on eBay for a $400 empty can of Black Cherry soup gives a bit more info. The ingredient list is refreshingly simple, containing just sweet cherries, sugar, lemon juice, water, burgundy wine, and spice — along with a recipe for Spiced Cherry Salad.

These retro soups may sound unusual, but would probably make some pretty tasty treats, especially if you put them in the hands of some creative social media food influencers. Should they ever make a comeback, I'd pay attention, although I'm not sure I'd ever want to eat a bowl of hot prune soup for lunch.