Crack Open A Can Of Beer And Pour It In One Classic Comfort Food

Many years ago, I discovered a recipe for chili that my family loved, so it's been in my recipe binder for decades now. Honestly, when chili is on the menu, it's the only one I make. It includes the usual suspects: ground beef, onions, peppers, beans, and lots of spices, plus a bottle of beer. I made this recipe once for my in-laws, who told me they'd never heard of putting beer in chili, and I was a little surprised; it had become so common to me that I never thought twice about using it. But while there are lots of ingredients that can elevate chili, adding a brewski to this comfort food is a winning move.

First and foremost, beer adds flavor – malty, robust, nuanced flavor — to a pot of chili. Furthermore, it is excellent for deglazing your pan. After you've sautéed your base veggies, browned your meat, and toasted your spices, you'll have a good bit of caramelized, flavorful bits on the bottom of the pot, and pouring in a beer helps to release all that flavor into your chili.

Depending on how long you simmer the dish, some of the alcohol evaporates out, and you're left with a stunningly tasty meal that will blow away even the best canned chili on the market. It works with vegetarian or vegan chili as well as with beef. And there are lots of styles of beer you could use, depending on the flavor profile you're after.