Pumpkin beer in the United States predates the pumpkin spice latte by centuries, and it stands out as one of the few traditional American brews that celebrates the unique flavors of fall. Pumpkins, which are native to the Americas, were abundant and easily accessible as a brewing ingredient during colonial times. With traditional barley malt often in short supply, some brewers began substituting pumpkin for malt, showcasing its versatility. This culinary trend is reflected in a satirical folk song from 1643, "New England's Annoyances," which humorously stated, "We have pumpkin at morning and pumpkin at noon, If it was not for pumpkins we should be undone."

Long before colonists arrived, Native Americans had already recognized the pumpkin's value, using it as a meat substitute in times of need. However, many early settlers found pumpkin ale unpalatable until sweeteners like molasses were added or the brew was aged, highlighting a broader culinary truth — pumpkins lack flavor on their own without spices and sweeteners. This might explain why many pumpkin-flavored products today contain little to no actual pumpkin.