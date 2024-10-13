The First Pumpkin Beer Goes Way, Way Back
Pumpkin beer in the United States predates the pumpkin spice latte by centuries, and it stands out as one of the few traditional American brews that celebrates the unique flavors of fall. Pumpkins, which are native to the Americas, were abundant and easily accessible as a brewing ingredient during colonial times. With traditional barley malt often in short supply, some brewers began substituting pumpkin for malt, showcasing its versatility. This culinary trend is reflected in a satirical folk song from 1643, "New England's Annoyances," which humorously stated, "We have pumpkin at morning and pumpkin at noon, If it was not for pumpkins we should be undone."
Long before colonists arrived, Native Americans had already recognized the pumpkin's value, using it as a meat substitute in times of need. However, many early settlers found pumpkin ale unpalatable until sweeteners like molasses were added or the brew was aged, highlighting a broader culinary truth — pumpkins lack flavor on their own without spices and sweeteners. This might explain why many pumpkin-flavored products today contain little to no actual pumpkin.
The revival of pumpkin beer
By the late 18th century, the popularity of pumpkin beer declined as malt became easily accessible, making pumpkin the less favorable option, though it was still sometimes used to flavor beer. However, in 1986, Buffalo Bill's Brewery resurrected pumpkin beer, reviving its historical significance. Remarkably, its recipe is said to be inspired by one of George Washington's original concoctions. Dubbed America's Original Pumpkin Beer, it incorporates cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg to drive home the autumnal feeling and flavors. Buffalo Bill's also claims to be the the first brewpub in the U.S. — the rise of brewpubs and microbreweries creating their own pumpkin brews further embedded pumpkin beer into American culture.
Today, pumpkins are associated with Halloween festivities and Thanksgiving meals, and they continue to inspire seasonal culinary delights — from pumpkin beers to pumpkin pies, pumpkin spice lattes, and roasted pumpkin seeds. So, the next time your IPA-loving friends boost their latest brew, consider suggesting a pumpkin ale for a seasonal change.