This Popular Costco Kirkland Signature Product Is Getting Axed After Just 2 Years On Shelves

As its members are well aware, Costco giveth but Costco also taketh away. One of the latest products to get the axe is something shoppers are really going to miss: the popular Kirkland Signature lagers. Costco may be better known for its Kirkland Signature-branded liquors like the vodka customers say beats Grey Goose as well as such oddities as hotdog-themed bourbon, but it doesn't have too many house brand beers and it's about to have none at all. The reason for this is the big box store recently canceled its contract with Deschutes, the Oregon brand behind Kirkland Lager.

Deschutes produced two beers for Costco, Kirkland Signature Helles Lager and Kirkland Signature Vintage Ale (the latter being an imperial stout aged in bourbon barrels). The former product even won industry awards, earning a 2025 silver and 2026 bronze medal in the Munich-style Helles category at the World Beer Cup. The partnership with Costco began as recently as 2024, but it doesn't seem to be ending on a sour note (or even a bitter one, despite the product). Deschutes CEO Peter Skrbek said publicly that he wouldn't rule out the idea of renewing the partnership someday. As for now, Costco will purchase and sell the remaining beer that Deschutes has brewed for the Kirkland label but won't be ordering more. Existing supplies are expected to run out as early as September, so you might want to stock early for any Oktoberfest celebrations.