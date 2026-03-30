The Costco Hot Dog Themed Bourbon Customers Are Buying Just For The Label
Costco's $1.50 hot dogs are a cult favorite, and Costco knows it. When the megaretailer recently dropped a limited edition, hot dog-themed bottle of Rare Character bourbon, it limited customers to one bottle each. Still, according to Reddit, the bottles sold out within 24 hours.
The single-barrel, 11-year-old bottles cropped up at a Washington, D.C. Costco last week for $85.99 apiece. It wasn't really the whisky that caught customers' eyes, though; it was the label, which featured an image of the iconic Costco hot dog and the slogan, "I got that dog in me." On Reddit, Costco fans raved about the cheeky bottles. "I don't even drink alcohol and I want it," wrote one Redditor.
Rare Character sells ultra-small-batch whiskeys from distillers around the United States, and its bottles are hot commodities among collectors. It sounds like this particular bourbon is sold out for good, but it's worth checking your Costco for rare, small-batch liquor. Still, the hot dog bottle is extra special. One Redditor called the bourbon, "The crowning achievement of my Costco alcohol purchases," but admitted that the actual booze came second to the label. "For those wondering, I understand the juice is 11 year beam," they said. "But let's be honest, we were all buying it for the label."
What does Costco's hot dog bourbon taste like?
Admittedly, $85.99 is a lot to spend for a label. The bottle itself may be good for a laugh, but is the bourbon itself worth the money? Apparently, yes. Rare Character is known for quality liquor. According to one Redditor, the hot-dog-themed bottle is no exception. The lucky Costco fan described it as an "excellent bottle" and added that they were "happy to pay what I paid for it."
The Redditor also reported on the flavor notes: "I get lots of oak, marshmallow, and maybe something spicy that I can't quite name," they wrote. "Cardamom or cinnamon maybe? A little leather on the nose for me. The finish goes on forever." So, no hot dog notes — and perhaps not the best bourbon to pair with a hot dog, either. That's all speculation, though. If you manage to get your hands on a bottle, feel free to give it a try. Maybe marshmallow and cardamom pairs better with beef than you'd expect.