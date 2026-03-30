The Costco Hot Dog Themed Bourbon Customers Are Buying Just For The Label

Costco's $1.50 hot dogs are a cult favorite, and Costco knows it. When the megaretailer recently dropped a limited edition, hot dog-themed bottle of Rare Character bourbon, it limited customers to one bottle each. Still, according to Reddit, the bottles sold out within 24 hours.

The single-barrel, 11-year-old bottles cropped up at a Washington, D.C. Costco last week for $85.99 apiece. It wasn't really the whisky that caught customers' eyes, though; it was the label, which featured an image of the iconic Costco hot dog and the slogan, "I got that dog in me." On Reddit, Costco fans raved about the cheeky bottles. "I don't even drink alcohol and I want it," wrote one Redditor.

Rare Character sells ultra-small-batch whiskeys from distillers around the United States, and its bottles are hot commodities among collectors. It sounds like this particular bourbon is sold out for good, but it's worth checking your Costco for rare, small-batch liquor. Still, the hot dog bottle is extra special. One Redditor called the bourbon, "The crowning achievement of my Costco alcohol purchases," but admitted that the actual booze came second to the label. "For those wondering, I understand the juice is 11 year beam," they said. "But let's be honest, we were all buying it for the label."