15 Rare Bourbons To Add To Your Collection (If You Can Find Them)

Stocking your home bar can be a lot of fun, and collecting rare bourbons can be doubly fun. For anyone who loves the thrill of the chase, we've got some thoughts on some of the best bourbons to keep an eye out for.

Sure, there are a lot of cheap bourbons worth buying, but let's talk about the other end of the spectrum now. Let's take a look at some of the rare, the expensive, and the unicorn bottles that you should definitely grab if you happen to find them out in the wild, and the good news is that in some cases, you might have a chance to do precisely that. We're going to include some bottles that you might have to chase down at auction sites, sure, but we're also going to talk about some that you might find on shelves ... if you're very, very lucky.

We'll give you tips on the when and the where, share stories of people who have scored big on some of these bottles, and maybe just give you an advantage in your own collecting. (And if our tips pan out and you do find these? Maybe just buy yourself a lottery ticket, too.)