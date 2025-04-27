Cheap Bourbon That's Actually Worth Buying

When you reach for a bottom-shelf bourbon, there's a chance you plan to use it for something other than drinking it straight or on the rocks. Lower-priced liquor of all kinds has a bit of a reputation, to say the least. Sure, you might be planning on using some bourbon to give your mayonnaise a boozy twist (and seriously, trust us when we say you need to try this on a burger), and we believe that using your slow cooker for a bourbon peach cobbler is a dessert that everyone can get on board with. While that's all fine and dandy, we're here to say that there are some ultra-affordable bourbons that also absolutely deserve a space in your home bar. There are some that you can definitely even enjoy straight or on the rocks, and some have a profile that makes them great for cocktails.

Before we get into that, let's clarify how these were chosen. We started by using the national average price to find the bourbons that were under $30 for a 750-milliliter bottle. However, do keep in mind that because we're using the national average, your precise numbers might be different. Once narrowed down, this writer chose brands based on personal experience, both behind the bar developing delicious cocktails for price-savvy customers and catering numerous events — many of which were for budget-conscious hosts. With that said, let's talk about cheap bourbon and why you shouldn't automatically write off any of these affordable bottles.