11 Boozy Ingredients To Add To Your Marinades
If you're looking for a marinade ingredient that will infuse your favorite meat with irresistible flavor and make it a magnet for moisture, take a trip to your liquor cabinet rather than your local grocery store. The same booze that you use to make your favorite drinks and cocktails can transform your meaty marinades from "meh" to mouthwatering.
Heating food with booze always results in some loss of alcohol, but how much is determined by the cooking time and temperature. So, after baking, grilling, or frying a marinated protein like shrimp or steak, you're left with a powerful punch of flavor, but won't have to worry about getting tipsy. (Unless you want to enjoy a glass of wine or two while cooking, of course.)
When you're creating your own marinades, keep in mind that different types of alcohol work better with specific proteins. For instance, delicate, flaky fish — such as tilapia — begs to be bathed in a lighter booze, such as a white wine. Sturdier meats, like ribeye steaks and pork, can withstand heartier whiskeys, bourbons, and gin.
Another positive side effect of marinating meat with alcohol is that the high acid levels in the booze will help tenderize proteins and aid in retaining liquids. The result is tender, flavorful, and juicy meat that has a taste reminiscent of your go-to cocktail — but when making your marinade, don't use any type of liquor that you wouldn't actually want to drink on its own. With these tips in mind, you'll find that boozy marinades are an ideal way to use up bottles of alcohol that have been taking up space in your kitchen for ages.
Whiskey marinades
If smooth and distinctive-tasting whiskey is your alcohol of choice, you'll have no problem incorporating it into your meals. Full-bodied whiskey gets its flavor from the type of grain mash — such as corn, rye, wheat, or barley — that is fermented in the distilling process. Some whiskies have chocolate notes, while others taste nutty or even smoky, so consider how you want your marinade to taste when choosing a bottle.
Since whiskey is so strong and full-flavored, it works well in beef marinades, and blends with other pungent flavors such as soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, and freshly squeezed lemon or lime juice. You can also play up the alcohol's subtle sweetness with the addition of brown sugar or honey. Consider using a honey-infused whiskey to pour even more sweetness into your boozy marinade. Ginger, garlic, onion, and other aromatics will also complement the whiskey to create a customized marinade. Whiskey is versatile enough to use with several other popular proteins, including steak, pork, and chicken.
Cocktail-inspired marinades
The secret to your next great marinade lies in your favorite cocktail. If that boozy concoction is good enough to drink, it's good enough to eat — and perfectly cooked meat makes the ideal delivery system. Remember that different types of meats complement specific alcohol flavors, so choose your cocktail inspiration accordingly. For instance, you already know that boiled or grilled shrimp makes a tempting bloody mary garnish, so soak the crustacean in a marinade infused with vodka, tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, and seasonings. Thick steaks will also stand up well when bathed in a strong bloody mary-inspired marinade for up to 24 hours.
Other types of cocktails that serve as marinade muses include mojitos and margaritas, as they will impart zesty, fruity flavors to your favorite proteins prior to baking or grilling. The taste of mojitos translates well to marinades, and works nicely with pork and chicken. The traditional mojito ingredients of rum, lime juice, fresh mint, and simple syrup will give proteins a flavorful Cuban kick.
If you're more of a margarita lover, try soaking seafood such as shrimp or scallops in a marinade infused with tequila and lime before placing them on the grill. Slide the marinated meat onto bamboo skewers alternated with fresh pineapple or mango chunks as a refreshing alfresco summer meal.
Tequila marinades
Cue the mariachi band! Eating meat that's been marinated in a tequila-infused concoction will make you feel as though you're enjoying a meal at your favorite Mexican restaurant — all from the comfort of your own kitchen. Tequila is a famously misunderstood spirit, but it gets its flavor — which ranges from sweet to fruity to floral to earthy — from distilled blue agave. Again, use a brand of tequila that you love drinking when creating the marinade, as the booze will thoroughly permeate proteins such as shrimp.
As one idea, use a bright tequila marinade for a steak fajitas recipe. Customize the marinade to reflect your specific taste and preferred heat level, adding ingredients such as fresh lime juice, garlic, cilantro, and jalapeño peppers for a kick. As an extra flavor punch, also marinate the fajita veggies — such as onions and bell peppers — in the same boozy concoction.
Tequila-based marinades also work well with chicken and pork, especially if you plan to grill the protein. Serve the meat alongside Mexican-inspired side dishes, such as spicy street corn, rice, refried beans, or chips and guacamole for a restaurant-quality meal.
Beer marinades
No list of boozy marinade ingredients would be complete without beer. Not only can a cold bottle of beer provide refreshment on a hot summer day, it also works double duty as a meat tenderizer and flavor enhancer at the grill.
While a beer-infused meat marinade will work for a variety of proteins, it complements steak especially well. You don't have to be a beer connoisseur to know that different types of brews have distinct flavors, and each variety will lend a specific taste to your marinade. For instance, dark lagers have a full-bodied flavor reminiscent of chocolate and coffee, while lighter ales range from fruity to earthy in taste.
After choosing the beer you want to use in the marinade, combine it with other ingredients to create a customized blend that will make your summer barbecue guests coming back for more. Go the tangy route by combining a refreshing wheat beer with orange juice, or sweeten up a robust stout or porter with honey or molasses. If you don't have any bottles of fancy beer on hand, the cheaper types will work just as well in your meaty marinade.
Vodka marinades
When it comes to deciding on what type of alcohol to add to your marinade, vodka is clearly a top contender. This liquor is well known for its starring role in martinis, but it also receives accolades for its performance in marinades.
By now, we know that booze helps make even the toughest cuts of meat tender, while infusing marinades with signature flavors, depending on the type of alcohol you use. What sets vodka apart from its counterparts is the fact that it has no distinct flavor. While stronger-tasting booze may overpower a marinade, vodka simply enhances the flavor of other ingredients, such as aromatic garlic or onion. Since vodka has a neutral taste, it pairs well in marinades with a wide range of proteins, including shrimp, steak, and chicken. While more delicate proteins, such as scallops, require less marinating time than heartier meats, it's important to not over-soak anything too long in vodka to prevent loss of texture and color.
Vodka marinade ideas are endless and vary with the type of meat you use, but a martini-inspired version makes a fun addition to any special event or party. Combine your favorite brand of vodka with olive juice, a squeeze of lemon, and a bit of dry vermouth for an authentic martini cocktail flavor. Add any aromatic that you'd like, such as garlic, and garnish the cooked meat with sliced green olives or freshly grated lemon peel. Don't forget to wash the dinner down with a martini or two, naturally.
Brandy marinades
Brandy is a sweet spirit, as it's produced from fermented wine or fruits such as peaches, apples, plums, berries, and grapes. It's often aged in oak barrels, which gives the liquor its well-known golden hue. Brandy can work well in sweet marinades, especially when combined with maple syrup, honey, or another type of sweetener. Fresh fruit will also bring out brandy's sweet notes and enhance the meat's flavor. In addition to enhancing pork, chicken, and beef, brandy-infused marinades complement portobello mushrooms, which is particularly important if you're having vegan or vegetarian dinner guests.
The sweetness of brandy blends beautifully with chipotle, paprika, or adobo sauce. Blend these ingredients along with salt, pepper, oregano, and any other preferred seasonings to create a perfect marinade for your backyard barbecues. When you're working with thicker cuts of meat, such as chicken breasts or steaks, either pierce the protein with a fork or cut ¼-inch slits in it to allow the sweet marinade to permeate all the way through. Spoon some of the sweet brandy marinade over the protein during the cooking process for optimum flavor.
Bourbon marinades
Bourbon is a quintessentially American whiskey that is aged in wood barrels for a one-of-a-kind flavor. Although the spirit is most often associated with Kentucky, bourbon can be produced far beyond the Bluegrass State.
Bourbon makes a very versatile marinade addition, as different varieties exhibit a range of distinct flavors, including vanilla, caramel, woody notes, cherry, floral sensations, cinnamon, and even black pepper. You can then play up these individual notes in the marinade by adding corresponding ingredients. Bourbon-based marinades go hand-in-hand with a variety of meats, but it is considered as one of the ingredients that will give you perfectly tender pork chops, especially when blended with mustard, onions, garlic, thyme, and honey. If you're more of a chicken person, try combining bourbon with brown sugar, rosemary, and olive oil.
Meats marinated in bourbon are made for the grill, and pair well with typical summer BBQ side dishes, such as creamy potato or macaroni salads, crunchy coleslaw, and smoky baked beans. For a richer and deeper bourbon flavor, marinate the meat in your refrigerator overnight in a covered container, or a tightly sealed zip-top plastic bag.
Rum marinades
Another sweet and full-flavored spirit, rum conjures images of gently swaying palm trees on an island beach. While you may not be able to take a trip to a tropical locale, you can create a marinade that transports your taste buds with the addition of rum.
This beloved booze, which originated in the Caribbean, is produced by fermenting and distilling sugarcane juice or sugarcane molasses, or a blend of the two sweet ingredients. The booze can then be aged in oak barrels, which results in a distinctive dark-amber color. Like other liquors on the list, rum is a versatile marinade addition — it partners well with both sweet and savory ingredients, and enhances the flavor of meats ranging from steaks to shrimp.
If you're giving steak the royal rum treatment, consider blending it with brown sugar, soy and teriyaki sauces, and a bit of coarse mustard to create a complex flavor profile. As another idea, a tropical rum marinade is perfect for an island-inspired special event, and can also be brushed over shrimp and scallop skewers during the grilling process. Use the popular rum runner cocktail as inspiration for the marinade, blending the rum with banana and blackberry liqueurs, along with freshly squeezed pineapple and lime juices.
Wine marinades
If you're a cook who loves sipping a glass of wine while making dinner, why not add a splash or two to your marinade? The good news is that you don't have to be a wine aficionado to be able to pick out the perfect vintage for your meaty marinade, as long as you know the basic pairing elements.
Robust red wines typically go well with richer meats, such as steak and lamb, while lighter white wine pairs with chicken, pork, and seafood. White wines are generally made from white grapes, and include riesling, chardonnay and sauvignon blanc, while red wines such as pinot noir and malbec are produced from black grapes. Wines also range from light-, medium-, and full-bodied, as well as sweet or dry. It's important to choose a wine for your marinade that you actually like drinking, but you can still use spoiled red wine for cooking by adding it to marinades, along with other purposes.
As one boozy marinade idea, combine dry red wine with red wine vinegar and robust herbs like rosemary and thyme to create a German-inspired blend for steaks and roasts. On the lighter side, whip up a marinade containing dry white wine, olive oil, fresh parsley, and garlic for chicken before grilling it. You can use the same marinade for shrimp, but add a squeeze or two of fresh lemon for brightness.
Boozy brines
Brines are similar to marinades in that they are both used to enhance meat during the cooking process. What sets the two techniques apart is that while marinades mainly add flavor, brines use salt to inject liquid into the muscle fibers, resulting in a juicier piece of meat. A variety of alcoholic drinks can be perfect for including in boozy brines, and the result is tender, flavorful meat that will impress even the pickiest of dinner guests. Using a brine has the added benefit of keeping proteins moist — including thick steaks and pork chops — while utilizing a range of cooking methods.
You can use many types of alcohol when creating your boozy brine, including seasonal favorites such as hard cider, and year-round staples including beer, wine, bourbon, and vodka. Wine-based brines work well for seafood and chicken, and can be combined with kosher salt, fresh or dried herbs, citrus zest, and honey for added sweetness. To create the brine, boil all of the ingredients and cool the liquid before soaking the meat in it.
Drunken BBQ sauces
Another close relative of marinades is barbecue sauces, as they both add flavor and moisture to grilled meats. Just as alcohol lends a pop of flavor to marinades, they can also enhance your favorite BBQ sauce recipes. Start with a basic sauce that features a tomato base, honey or brown sugar for a touch of sweetness, apple cider vinegar for a tart bite, and soy sauce for umami, and then add a splash of a potent potable to really pack a flavor punch. The beauty of boozy barbecue sauces is that you can use different types of alcohol, such as bourbon or vodka, to create your signature sauce. And if you're wondering about the best type of beer to make barbecue sauce with, stouts and ales impart a rich body and coffee notes that complement BBQ dishes nicely.
Unlike marinades, drunken BBQ sauces work overtime as glazes during the grilling process. Sure, you can bathe the meat in the sauce before throwing it on the hot grill, but you can also brush it on for added flavor, moisture, and a delicious caramelized glaze. Just be sure to coat the meat with the sauce evenly, turning it over with tongs to cover all surfaces. Some of the booze's alcohol content will dissipate during the grilling process, leaving behind the flavor, so don't be afraid to brush it on liberally.