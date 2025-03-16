11 Boozy Ingredients To Add To Your Marinades

If you're looking for a marinade ingredient that will infuse your favorite meat with irresistible flavor and make it a magnet for moisture, take a trip to your liquor cabinet rather than your local grocery store. The same booze that you use to make your favorite drinks and cocktails can transform your meaty marinades from "meh" to mouthwatering.

Heating food with booze always results in some loss of alcohol, but how much is determined by the cooking time and temperature. So, after baking, grilling, or frying a marinated protein like shrimp or steak, you're left with a powerful punch of flavor, but won't have to worry about getting tipsy. (Unless you want to enjoy a glass of wine or two while cooking, of course.)

When you're creating your own marinades, keep in mind that different types of alcohol work better with specific proteins. For instance, delicate, flaky fish — such as tilapia — begs to be bathed in a lighter booze, such as a white wine. Sturdier meats, like ribeye steaks and pork, can withstand heartier whiskeys, bourbons, and gin.

Another positive side effect of marinating meat with alcohol is that the high acid levels in the booze will help tenderize proteins and aid in retaining liquids. The result is tender, flavorful, and juicy meat that has a taste reminiscent of your go-to cocktail — but when making your marinade, don't use any type of liquor that you wouldn't actually want to drink on its own. With these tips in mind, you'll find that boozy marinades are an ideal way to use up bottles of alcohol that have been taking up space in your kitchen for ages.