Can You Still Use Spoiled Red Wine For Cooking?
A lonely, half-open bottle of red wine that's been patiently sitting in the fridge for weeks without use is every home cook's (or wine lover's) worst nightmare. But as long as it's properly stored and corked, think again before tossing this poor, forgotten, and slightly spoiled bottle. Red wine will keep in the fridge for months long after it passes the point of drinkability, which means there are endless opportunities to repurpose and cook with it.
If you're struggling to use red wine that is past its prime, let the expired vino take center stage by enhancing proteins, sauces, marinades, vinegar, pickled vegetables, drinks, and desserts. Depending on how much is left, add a dash to a steaming mug of hot cocoa, create your own red wine vinegar, or make an aromatic mulled wine. You can add a generous splash of spoiled red wine to a tomato-based or fruit-based (think cherry) sauce on the stovetop for a burst of warm, smoky, or earth flavor. But that's only scratching the surface of possibilities.
How to Use Old Red Wine When Cooking
If I've got a fairly old cabernet sauvignon in the fridge (and lots of it), I'll use it to whip up a delicious batch of red-wine-braised short ribs in the slow cooker. The red wine keeps the short ribs moist and tender and adds a depth of flavor as they cook low and slow for seven to eight hours. You could also use the red wine to cook a pot roast or beef stew.
Another great use for old red wine is to make a simple marinade for your favorite budget-friendly steak. Red wines are highly tannic, so they are more astringent and fairly acidic, which aids in breaking up muscle fibers in meat. When combined with olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, and fresh herbs, you've got a flavorful bath for flank steak, sirloin, or a New York strip. Allow your steak to sit in a marinade in the fridge for at least four hours, turning it occasionally or overnight if possible. The longer it sits, the more the red wine breaks down proteins in the meat, creating a melt-in-your-mouth bite after cooking.