Can You Still Use Spoiled Red Wine For Cooking?

A lonely, half-open bottle of red wine that's been patiently sitting in the fridge for weeks without use is every home cook's (or wine lover's) worst nightmare. But as long as it's properly stored and corked, think again before tossing this poor, forgotten, and slightly spoiled bottle. Red wine will keep in the fridge for months long after it passes the point of drinkability, which means there are endless opportunities to repurpose and cook with it.

If you're struggling to use red wine that is past its prime, let the expired vino take center stage by enhancing proteins, sauces, marinades, vinegar, pickled vegetables, drinks, and desserts. Depending on how much is left, add a dash to a steaming mug of hot cocoa, create your own red wine vinegar, or make an aromatic mulled wine. You can add a generous splash of spoiled red wine to a tomato-based or fruit-based (think cherry) sauce on the stovetop for a burst of warm, smoky, or earth flavor. But that's only scratching the surface of possibilities.