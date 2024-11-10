The Absolute Best Types Of Wine To Use For Mulled Wine

When the snow's falling and the Christmas tree is up, 'tis the season for hot booze. Of course, one of the best drinks to ward off the winter chill has to be mulled wine. Just one sip of this sweet and spicy festive drink will transport you to a bustling, dreamy Christmas market somewhere in Europe. This beloved drink has a very long history, dating all the way back to ancient Rome, when wine was heated with sweet dates and spices like pepper, bay leaf, and saffron.

The mulled wine which most of us are familiar with today is made up of red wine simmered with spices such as star anise, cinnamon sticks, and cloves while being sweetened with maple syrup or honey. Sometimes a few slices of orange are added for fruity aromatics. Even outside the holiday season, mulled wine is always a fantastic way to breathe new life into half-finished bottles of wine.

If you don't happen to have leftover wine in the house, then it's worth getting a bottle specifically for mulling. It doesn't need to be an expensive one at all (in fact, it would likely be a mistake to get an expensive wine for the job since you'll be altering the flavor so much). Just keep a few tips in mind when choosing from aisles of different options. The key is to choose wines with low tannins and minimal oak, as these often develop bitterness when warmed up.