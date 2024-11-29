The Liquor You Need For A Boozy Twist On Mayonnaise

Mayonnaise is the cheese of the sauce world, capable of creating magic when added to most dishes. But drizzle a bit of booze in your mayo and it reveals a whole new dimension. Mixing alcohol and mayonnaise may sound a bit unconventional, but you really have to try it to see the results first-hand. The key is choosing the right spirit to complement the mayo's creamy profile, and nothing does this better than bourbon with its inherently sweet undertones.

A bourbon mayo dip can be whipped up in under ten minutes, making it a great addition to your next pot-luck or dinner shindig. All it takes is a few pantry staples, and around 250 milliliters of bourbon per liter of mayonnaise (too much can make it runny). You may want to reduce the bourbon in a pan first to evaporate some of the alcohol, so start with around double the amount you plan to use. When it comes to the mayo itself, you can choose from a variety of store-bought options, or make homemade mayonnaise from scratch. You can use an immersion blender or a hand whisk to mix your bourbon and mayo, but a blender will cut out some of the wrist work.