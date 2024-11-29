The Liquor You Need For A Boozy Twist On Mayonnaise
Mayonnaise is the cheese of the sauce world, capable of creating magic when added to most dishes. But drizzle a bit of booze in your mayo and it reveals a whole new dimension. Mixing alcohol and mayonnaise may sound a bit unconventional, but you really have to try it to see the results first-hand. The key is choosing the right spirit to complement the mayo's creamy profile, and nothing does this better than bourbon with its inherently sweet undertones.
A bourbon mayo dip can be whipped up in under ten minutes, making it a great addition to your next pot-luck or dinner shindig. All it takes is a few pantry staples, and around 250 milliliters of bourbon per liter of mayonnaise (too much can make it runny). You may want to reduce the bourbon in a pan first to evaporate some of the alcohol, so start with around double the amount you plan to use. When it comes to the mayo itself, you can choose from a variety of store-bought options, or make homemade mayonnaise from scratch. You can use an immersion blender or a hand whisk to mix your bourbon and mayo, but a blender will cut out some of the wrist work.
What can you pair bourbon mayonnaise with?
Because of its versatility, bourbon mayonnaise can be used to season a lot of dishes, but it works especially well with sandwiches and burgers. Beef or pulled pork sliders would be an ideal choice, as darker and fatty meats go well with alcohol-based sauces — think sticky bourbon-glazed ribs or a beer-based BBQ sauce. Bourbon mayo also adds a subtle warmth to coleslaw, whether incorporated into a sandwich or served on the side. For something indulgent yet straightforward, slop your mayo on some crispy fries — it's almost impossible to go wrong with that one.
When it comes to vegetables, peppers and roast garlic both pair well with bourbon mayonnaise. For a sweeter twist, try a tomato-bourbon mayo. Simply mix ketchup with mayonnaise and bourbon, and add it to a salad or sandwich. This dressing works particularly well with chicken. Grit cakes are another fantastic pairing as their crispy, golden exterior is perfectly complemented by the creamy texture of the mayonnaise. For a Southern-inspired touch, add some ham to the grits. There's always the option to experiment with booze-free bourbon if you want to avoid cooking with alcohol. While it may not taste quite like the real thing, it'll help you get the job done.