How To Make Your Eggnog Taste Way Better, According To Alton Brown

With the holiday season and winter weather upon us, eggnog is the boozy go-to for many. It's sweet, creamy, and full of holiday flavors like cinnamon and nutmeg. Whether you like yours hot or cold, there's nothing better than putting on a Christmas movie, cozying up with a blanket and sipping on this rich and delightful drink. If you buy your eggnog bottled, you might already be amping up the flavors by adding peppermint or a little pumpkin spice. But if you're making this Christmas cocktail from scratch, Alton Brown has some tips to make it even more flavorful.

Brown's eggnog recipe incorporates a few different spirits including cognac, Jamaican rum, and bourbon. The sweet and spiced flavor notes from the mix of these spirits will amplify those similar flavors in eggnog — and don't worry about using the most expensive brands since we're using them as mixers here. Brown also suggests aging the nog for at least two weeks, although a few months or up to one year is even better. Brown says that both of these steps will add depth and complexity to your Christmas cocktail.