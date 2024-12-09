Here's How Many Bottles Of Bourbon Are In A Single Barrel

If you know nothing else about bourbon, you probably know it's strongly associated with Kentucky and barrels. And while American corn whiskey doesn't have to be made in Kentucky, it must be stored in charred oak barrels to be legally called bourbon. However, how many bottles of bourbon are in a single barrel is a surprisingly complicated question.

The average bourbon barrel size is 53 gallons, but that doesn't mean a 53-gallon barrel produces 53 gallons of bourbon. If only it were so simple. First of all, it depends on how long it is aged. The longer the bourbon is aged, the more product is lost to evaporation (also known as "the angel's share"). If a bourbon is aged for four to six years, which is relatively standard for many mass-market products, each barrel will produce roughly 160 to 180 bottles.

Secondly, unless bourbon is labeled as cask strength, water has most likely been added to reduce it to roughly 40% to 45% alcohol by volume (ABV) or 80 to 90 proof (the proof is double the ABV). After proofing, one 53-gallon barrel of bourbon aged four to six years will likely produce between 200 and 250 750ml bottles.