Here's How Long Buffalo Trace Bourbon Is Aged

Buffalo Trace is a classic bourbon to grab if you're stocking up your bar cart since it's perfect for drinks like a Manhattan, an old fashioned, or a whiskey sour. It's 90 proof (45% ABV) and mid-priced, usually hovering between $25 to $30, and in my opinion, a solid all-around whiskey. Though the company doesn't disclose just how long the bourbon's been aged, what's in the bottle is at the very least four years old (any younger than that and the age is required by law to be disclosed on the label). Some people estimate that the whiskey is aged somewhere between 6 and 8 years, while others believe 8 to 10.

That aging process takes the initial spirit (which is a harsh and relatively bland mixture known as white dog whiskey) and adds complex flavors while taking away some of the burn. In the process, the whiskey will take on a pleasant and desirable finish. For bourbon, aging often gives the spirit notes of caramel, molasses, and tobacco to give it a distinct personality. This means each batch can potentially taste a bit different, but it's all in the eye, or in this case, the palate, of the beholder.