Here's How Long Buffalo Trace Bourbon Is Aged
Buffalo Trace is a classic bourbon to grab if you're stocking up your bar cart since it's perfect for drinks like a Manhattan, an old fashioned, or a whiskey sour. It's 90 proof (45% ABV) and mid-priced, usually hovering between $25 to $30, and in my opinion, a solid all-around whiskey. Though the company doesn't disclose just how long the bourbon's been aged, what's in the bottle is at the very least four years old (any younger than that and the age is required by law to be disclosed on the label). Some people estimate that the whiskey is aged somewhere between 6 and 8 years, while others believe 8 to 10.
That aging process takes the initial spirit (which is a harsh and relatively bland mixture known as white dog whiskey) and adds complex flavors while taking away some of the burn. In the process, the whiskey will take on a pleasant and desirable finish. For bourbon, aging often gives the spirit notes of caramel, molasses, and tobacco to give it a distinct personality. This means each batch can potentially taste a bit different, but it's all in the eye, or in this case, the palate, of the beholder.
Buffalo Trace also owns some other revered bourbon brands
Buffalo Trace might be known for its namesake bourbon, but the company's a powerhouse in the bourbon industry. That's because it owns some pretty renowned brands, such as Eagle Rare, which can be aged from 10 to 20 years (depending on the specific product), to the well whiskey standard Benchmark (read: the cheap stuff you get at dive bars), along with the exceedingly legendary Old Rip Van Winkle, whose 23-year-old bottle retails for $449, but sells out immediately thanks to collector and reseller demand. As in, I've seen bottles of Van Winkle products going for easily over $2,000.
Age clearly does play a factor when it comes to price, as you can see, but Buffalo Trace's availability coupled with its utility arguably makes it more of a compelling spirit to pick up as a trustworthy standby. This is opposed to one of the more premium brands, which are decidedly for special occasions. Despite its exact age not being disclosed on the bottle, Buffalo Trace is a long-time customer favorite for a reason.