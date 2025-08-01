These Affordable Bourbons Are Comparable To Pappy Van Winkle And A Fraction Of The Price

If you're a whiskey drinker, perhaps you've heard of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon. If you're an extremely wealthy drinker, maybe you've spent $1,000 or more to DoorDash a bottle of the stuff to your home. For the rest of us, it's a bourbon that isn't really worth buying — especially when there are much more affordable substitutes.

For some expert advice on that matter, we spoke to Chris Tunstall, the co-founder and chief of brand and product development of A Bar Above. Tunstall says that you should look for a wheated bourbon where the usual rye has been replaced with wheat in the mash, explaining, "Let's start by acknowledging the obvious: Pappy Van Winkle is more myth than bottle at this point. But if you're chasing that wheated bourbon profile without draining your kid's college fund, reach for Weller 12 Year, Weller Special Reserve, Old Fitzgerald Bottled-In-Bond, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof, or even Eagle Rare."

In all of those bottles, you're getting "those hallmark soft, rounded caramel and vanilla notes," according to Tunstall. Those first two Weller bourbons should taste the closest, because they both come from the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky, and they use the same mash bill (referring to the combo of grains used to make it). The Weller 12 Year and Special Reserve batches simply aren't aged for quite as long, making them the "little brothers" of fancy old Pappy.