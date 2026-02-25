Costco Shoppers Spotted This Rare Kentucky Bourbon For $8k — 'The Unicorns Of Unicorns'

Part of the fun of shopping at Costco is making random discoveries. But imagine the surprise when you stumble across something that's not only new, but also extremely rare. An Instagram user named @garnetandgoldbourbon documented a one-of-a-kind in-person find from the Buffalo Trace Distillery, a well-known bourbon distillery in Kentucky, at their local Costco location. But the thing is: This wasn't any ordinary bottle.

This particular bottle of The Last Drop came from the 37th batch of the whiskey (which, it should go without saying, is different from bourbon, rye, or scotch), and it's 27 years old. The bottle posted to social media is only one out of 508 in existence, and per the distillery's website, the taste is as unique as the bottle itself: "Layers of complexity reveal themselves in the tasting, with notes of vanilla, oak tannins, rich caramel, and leather all harmoniously interwoven in a spirit that pushes the boundaries of bourbon beyond all expectations."

Despite Costco's reputation for low prices, you can't buy this one in bulk. The bottle posted by @garnetandgoldbourbon would set you back a mere $7,999.99. As the excited Instagram user wrote, "Perhaps [it's] the unicorns of unicorns."