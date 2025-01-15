Costco Was Just Spotted Selling A Rare Kentucky Bourbon For A Steal

Costco may be crowned the new King of Kentucky. A customer shopping at a Costco store in California spotted a bottle of the 2024 King of Kentucky Single Barrel Bourbon for just $259.99. That's close to an 87% markdown on what the 2024 expression usually goes for! Though the 750-milliliter bottle of the premium bourbon has a suggested retail price of $350, online prices hover around $2000, reaching as high as $2500 – this is largely due to the distillery's commitment to exclusivity and quality.

Evidence of the sighting was posted on the r/Costco_alcohol Reddit page without a caption, leaving commenters in awe. "I am filled with jealousy," one commenter said. "Please tell us you bought it," said another.

It isn't uncommon for Costco to offer premium liquor for a significantly dropped price. There are several discounted, rare bottles of bourbon to look out for at Costco. For example, in the first few days of January 2025, a customer at the supermarket warehouse clocked a bottle of W.L. Weller Special Reserve Bourbon – another pricey bourbon brand selling for under half the price at Costco.