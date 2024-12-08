The Discounted, Rare Bottle Of Bourbon To Look Out For At Costco

Costco membership fees may seem steep, but the treasure trove within its warehouse walls are often worth the cost. From ten-pound snow crab to indoor saunas, Costco isn't shy about carrying high-end items. One of the most exciting finds for bourbon lovers has been the Blanton's Single-Barrel Bourbon whiskey. While typically priced around 150 dollars, some Costco's price tags have gone as low as 60 dollars — a significant discount.

However, there's a catch — it's not available at all Costco stores. This premium bourbon has been spotted at select locations, including Washington D.C. and Burbank, California, but availability varies. Costco rotates its whiskey selection, so while it may not always be on shelves, it's worth keeping an eye out. If you're lucky enough to find it, be aware that there's a one 750-milliliter bottle limit per membership at select locations. However, bringing a friend along with a separate membership can help if you're looking to stock up.

Costco frequently rotates its whiskey selection, but with an alcohol content of 46.5 percent and the accolade of "the world's first single barrel bourbon," this Costco item is hard to resist. A grand opening of a new Costco is a perfect opportunity to snag some high-end brands for more reasonable prices if you're worried about items being in stock. Just remember: Not all locations sell alcohol, so double-check before visiting your local Costco.