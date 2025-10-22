The Costco Beer That Customers Hated So Much It Was Discontinued After Only 4 Years

Sometimes it can feel like the entire "light beer" market is a race to the bottom. Light beer usually means light on body, flavor, alcohol, and well, what's the damn point of drinking beer then if you're drinking what is essentially spoiled skunk water? That's what Costco customers were asking themselves when drinking Costco Light Beer. The Kirkland brand is the answer to Natty Light that literally no one on Earth asked for!

In fact, it was so unpopular that it only lasted about four years, from 2014 to 2018. It came in packs of 48, which pour one out, or I guess 48 out. When pursuing Untappd, a kind of crowd-sourced beer rating website, you'll find Kirkland Light still has a rating of 2 out of 5, which is incredibly low. The user comments are a delightful romp of NSFW musings about how this basically tasted like a terrible version of a certain bodily fluid.

Some users on BeerAdvocate noted that Costco contracted out Minhas Brewery in Monroe, Wisconsin, to brew their light beer. A step many folks think solely contributed to how awful it was. Minhas is known for being a contract brewery, meaning they don't really make many of their own in-house beers but contract out to brew private-label beers. The beer community does not think Minhas produces beers that are of quality or worth drinking.