We Tried The Cheapest Beer At Trader Joe's To See If It's Really As Bad As Customers Say It Is

Trader Joe's has built its entire brand on offering good food at surprisingly low prices. The California-based chain is the only place I know where you can grab organic almond butter, frozen tikka masala, and a decent bottle of wine, all for less than $20. One of the best deals at Trader Joe's is its budget-friendly beer selection, the cheapest of which is Simpler Times Lager, a brand offered exclusively at the store and made by a brewery in Wisconsin.

But is the deal too good to be true? Many people on the internet seem to think so. Customers have accused Simpler Times Lager of lacking flavor and being unfit not just for drinking but for cooking, too. Or, as one Reddit user so bluntly put it, "It sucks don't get it."

Given Trader Joe's reputation for quality in-house products, I found the reviews hard to believe, so I picked up a pack of Simpler Times Lager to see whether the seething sentiments online had any merit. I'm a fan of beer, but there's no pomp to my palate. While I like a craft can, I can also appreciate that a basic budget brew has its place in the world. I tasted this beer with an open mind and a bag of salted pretzels to find out if it really deserves all the hate it gets online.