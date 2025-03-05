Does A Head Of Beer Foam Actually Matter Or Is It All Just For Show?

The debate over how much head a beer should have is seemingly never ending. So is the debate about whether the head matters or not. To settle these questions once and for all, we consulted Paul Fillis, Head Brewer at Fonthill Brewing Company. He says, "It is often down to personal preference." That said, he explains that "the head on the top of a beer can enhance the flavour. It will effectively open up all the flavour as the beer comes through the head and keep the beer fresh below." He elaborates, "imagine it like a foamy beer blanket keeping the drink below swaddled in a pile of bubbles. The aroma is trapped below so as the head breaks the hop aroma should come through."

Basically, yes, the beer foam does definitely matter, and, no, it's not just there because it looks better. However, not all beers should have the same amount of head. Fillis states that "a large head is down to the style, venue, choice, country, and myriad other factors." Speaking of the beers at The George (the pub where Fonthill Brewing Company is located), he says, "Some of our guest beers will naturally have a larger head ... whilst our larger selection is petty clean and crisp [with] minimal head."