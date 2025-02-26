5 Must-Buy Trader Joe's Items For First-Time Customers

While I don't get to shop at Trader Joe's as often as I'd like these days because the nearest one's across town and parking is iffy (why are those lots so small?), I've long been a fan. So long, in fact, that when I first discovered the store in the late '90s, it was just beginning to expand out of California and the southwest. As I only briefly resided in the Golden State, I didn't rediscover the store for another decade and was surprised by all the changes. In its earlier years, it seemed to be more budget-oriented like Aldi, and my one must-buy was a type of generic beer that I vaguely recall resembling the one seen in the movie "Repo Man." (It was not only super cheap but flavorful and I liked it a lot more than Two-Buck Chuck.) Trader Joe's prices for both booze and food have gone up over the years to the point where it's no longer such a bargain shopper's paradise, but I nevertheless appreciate the unique variety of relatively affordable indulgences it offers.

One of the exciting things about shopping at Trader Joe's is the constantly rotating stock of new items as well as the ever-entertaining "Fearless Flyer" that showcases them. (The annual holiday guide is especially entertaining.) The items chosen for this list, however, seem to be more or less on the permanent menu. This means that if you'll be visiting Trader Joe's for the first time, you stand a fair chance of being able to find them even if you don't make it to the store before the next flyer comes winging its way to your inbox.