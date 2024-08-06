Domestic Vs Imported Vs Craft: Here's What Makes Each Type Of Beer Different

When faced with the options of domestic, imported, or craft beer, the answer for many people is often little more than a puzzled look and a shrug. However, there are also those all too eager to answer that question, because just like the beer itself, beer drinkers can fall into their own categories.

Advertisement

Among those groups are those who drink beer because beer is beer, those who prefer the taste of some beer over others, and those who know and appreciate it as an art form and dedicate their lives to drinking it, brewing it, or mastering all beer-related education.

However, you're absolutely not alone if you don't fit into that last category. So, what's the difference between domestic, imported, and craft beer? Simply put, how and where it's made plays the most significant role in categorizing each type of beer.