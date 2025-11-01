13 Non-Alcoholic Beers Ranked, According To Consumers

While some beer purists may scoff at the idea, there are many reasons why one may choose to drink a non-alcoholic beer. Reasons related to morals, religion, health, or addiction recovery, among other factors, could lead to the decision, and it's a reasonable choice in a social situation where everyone else is drinking regular beer. An NA beer is also a de facto ultra-light beer, because removing the booze strips the drink of many of its calories. But the fact of the matter is that it's difficult for even the most experienced craft or industrial beer-makers to get them to taste good — or even taste like beer.

The drink is created by yeast eating sugar and converting it to alcohol, so the very nature of beer — and its flavor — depends on the presence of alcohol. Removing it (or almost all of it; most non-alcoholic beer has an ABV of around 0.5%) is a tricky and foolhardy prospect, and some brands are more successful than others. Here's a ranking of 13 of the most commonly found non-alcoholic beers, based on consumer ratings and reviews.