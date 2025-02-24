How Exactly Is Non-Alcoholic Beer Made?

As Cody Goldstein explained, there are four things that can be done to remove or limit the beer's alcohol content without also stripping it of its unique flavor. "Controlled fermentation [...] vacuum distillation [...] reverse osmosis [...] and dilution and reconstitution," were the four methods he named. Goldstein also gave us insight into each of these processes, noting that controlled fermentation — the most common method – attempts to limit the yeast's activity, stopping fermentation before the yeast begins producing too much alcohol. While this does mean that most non-alcoholic beers made using this technique will contain some alcohol, it is nearly always a negligible amount, falling below the aforementioned marker of 0.5% ABV.

Alternatively, Goldstein described vacuum distillation as, "removing alcohol by heating the beer at lower temperatures under a vacuum," called reverse osmosis the process of "filtering out alcohol while keeping other flavors intact," and noted that dilution and reconstitution means "brewing a concentrated beer, then diluting it after alcohol removal."

After one of these methods is used to strip the alcohol from the beer, one last thing must be done to ensure the product doesn't taste like a beer that's been left open for too long. "After this," Goldstein said, "the beer is re-carbonated (as carbonation can be lost during the removal of alcohol) and then packaged for distribution."