Recent years have brought an abundance of non-alcoholic beer choices to drinkers looking for great taste without a buzz (As someone who likes having NA options, this writer is especially grateful for Athletic's Run Wild IPA). However, non-alcoholic brews go all the way back to the '70s. Launched in 1979, Clausthaler was the first non-alcoholic beer to go to market. The German manufacturers cracked the NA code with a revolutionary brewing process that kept alcohol from appearing in the beer.

Clausthaler beers are made non-alcoholic through a process known as controlled fermentation. While the beer foundation mixture, known as wort, is typically left to its own devices during yeast-induced fermentation, resulting in an alcoholic brew, controlled fermentation produces a beer with very low alcohol. In Clausthaler's case, this is achieved by making a wort with a very small amount of fermentable sugar in it. Other brewers control fermentation by simply regulating the temperature of the wort, as yeast will only create alcohol at higher temperatures.

Clausthaler's brewmasters were the first to hit upon the process of controlled fermentation, so the company patented its way of doing it. Modern breweries eventually followed Clausthaler's lead, creating a booming market for NA beer.

