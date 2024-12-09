Here's The Reason Blue Moon Beer Is Served With An Orange Slice

Launched in 1995 in Colorado, Blue Moon is one of America's most well-respected craft beers (although, like many other craft beers, it's actually owned by a beer giant). Blue Moon's brewery has achieved a glowing reputation despite only having a single signature beer: its Belgian white wheat ale. This style of beer originated in Flemish Belgium and goes all the way back to medieval times. It's known for its pale yet cloudy appearance, and it is often flavored with herbs and spices.

When Blue Moon's founder, Keith Villa, returned from Belgium with a Ph.D. in brewing, he market-tested several Belgian-style beers. People loved the white ale, so he decided to go all in with this brew. However, because he knew Europeans were more used to tart beer compared with American drinkers, he sweetened his creation a bit and added orange peel to the recipe. Still, it would take some time before bars began garnishing his beer with orange slices — most establishments initially served the drink with a lemon slice. This lemon garnish was inspired by the Dublin Pub in Portland, Oregon, which started serving white beers with a slice of lemon in the 1980s. Villa knew his brew would taste better with an orange slice, so he personally went to bars and personally sold his beer this way, as it was intended to be served.