Pizza And Beer Are A Match Made In Heaven Thanks To Science

Let's be honest — pizza and beer are never going to be real health food, but that doesn't mean they don't have science-backed nutritional benefits. As for pizza, it's packed with vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin C and calcium. These substances can increase bone health, especially when paired with veggie toppings. Just be careful how many salty toppings you include, and be sure to steer clear of the most unhealthy frozen pizzas.

On the beer side of things, it contains some important minerals and protein, too. More than that, though, beer has been shown to have a positive impact on heart health. A 2021 Nutrients study showed that moderate beer consumption actually cut down on cardiovascular issues and increased overall longevity. Throw pizza and beer together, and you end up with a nutrient-rich food and a health-boosting drink that work together to partially cancel out each other's negative effects. Beer makes pizza easier to process, and pizza boosts the fermentation effects of beer while keeping you from getting drunk quickly.

Other potential beer and pizza benefits are more difficult to prove. Some Italians claim that beer can improve your skin health. One rather dubious University of Sydney article even posits that very cold beer and ice cream with hot pizza can actually help you burn calories. Keep in mind, however, that the acids in pizza sauce combined with the yeastiness in beer can sit heavy in your tummy and cause acid reflux. So, while there are decades-old jokes about pizza and beer diets, making them your primary sustenance probably isn't the best call.