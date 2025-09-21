These Are The Most Unhealthy Frozen Pizzas You Can Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most people will agree that a frozen pizza is one of the best frozen foods. Cheese, crust, sauce, and any toppings your heart desires, what's not to love? But the first word that comes up in relation to these pies is probably not "healthy." That's not to say these pizzas should never be eaten. On the contrary, they can be incorporated into a healthy diet by checking nutrition fact labels and pairing them with sides like nutrient-rich vegetables. There are even plenty of healthy frozen pizza options to choose from.

But the pizzas on the low end of the health spectrum usually far exceed the recommended daily values for certain ingredients. Excessive amounts of sodium and saturated fat, both of which frozen pizzas have in abundance, are linked to high blood pressure and heart disease. This, alongside other additives, can make even a small serving add up quickly. We took a look at the amount of calories, sodium, and fat — and some other questionable ingredients in some cases — per serving and used the information gathered to round out this list of some of the most unhealthy frozen pizzas available to buy.