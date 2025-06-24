The Worst DiGiorno Frozen Pizza Missed The Mark On Its Crust

So this then begs the question, at least in my mind: Would croissant dough ever work as a pizza crust? In my former professional pizza-making opinion, this would be extraordinarily difficult to do for many reasons. First of all, croissants are coveted for their light and airy texture, which is achieved through many thin layers of dough that have pockets of butter between them. As the raw dough bakes, the moisture in the butter releases steam, thereby creating that lovely flaky structure.

If you top raw croissant dough with sauce and cheese and bake it, the weight of those toppings will almost certainly prevent some, if not all, of that puffiness from happening. The moisture would also turn the dough into a pale, flabby mess. You could possibly parbake a flat sheet of croissant dough, then top and bake it until the cheese is melted. But this might burn the croissant crust. That being said, flattened and crisped croissants once caused a TikTok frenzy, and who knows? One of those things might make an okay base for a miniature pizza.

I have also discovered a South Korean concept called FunBeerKing (with a location near Chicago, where I'm located), whose signature dish is a pizza with a pastry crust and powdered sugar finish. But I haven't been there yet, so I can't say if that works. The Home Run Inn frozen pizzas have a crust that is somewhat pastry-like, but it resembles more of a pie crust than a croissant. That's probably a better bet. Sorry, DiGiorno Croissant Crust, you just couldn't hoof it, but we still think a better version might be possible.