Store-Bought Frozen Pizzas You Should Steer Clear Of, Based On Customer Reviews
There's nothing quite like having a high-quality supermarket frozen pizza on hand for lazy nights — the satisfaction of warm melted cheese paired with savory pepperoni, all atop a crisp crust, can certainly do the body good. Even so, there are some frozen pizza brands out there that deliver quite the opposite — with low-quality cheese, a lack of toppings, and an unpleasant texture, these poorly executed store-bought pies are nothing more than a menace to the taste buds.
Thankfully, The Takeout team has done some research and is here to help you lessen the chances of having to endure the vile flavor of low-quality store-bought frozen pizzas. We've scoured all of the latest online reviews and comments from customers just like you to see which frozen pizza options aren't as appetizing as they appear. And while we've provided sizing and pricing options to accompany each pie for your benefit, bear in mind that details offered may vary and are subject to change. Ready to find out more? Stay tuned to get in on a slice of the action!
Kroger Pepperoni Classic Crust Frozen Pizza
Priced at around $3-4 per 20.6-ounce pie, Kroger Pepperoni Classic Crust Frozen Pizza is certainly one of the cheaper options on the list. Even so, customers warn that the pie might not even be worth that much. Sadly, this Kroger-branded frozen pizza has many customers walking away disappointed, with many leaving disgruntled reviews on their way out. According to comments found on Kroger.com, customers tend to complain that this frozen pizza is incredibly bland and may even require additional seasonings to make it taste better. As one fuming customer states: "I've eaten a lot of frozen pizzas, [and] this is by far the worst one. Avoid at all costs; it's not worth the low price point. Any other frozen pizza is better than this."
Hey, we're sure there are plenty of delicious Kroger-branded foods out there. But when it comes to Kroger Pepperoni Classic Crust Frozen Pizza, you're probably better off making your own pizza from scratch at home.
Quest Thin Crust Frozen Pizza
Quest Thin Crust Frozen Pizza may be a suitable pick for those on the keto diet, but if you aren't counting carbs, consider opting for something better. According to the package, this frozen pizza features 7 grams of net carbs and 28 grams of protein per serving. The pizza is sold for between $7-8 in our area, which is quite steep considering it's a lot tinier than some of the other frozen pizzas on the list, at only 11.4 ounces.
Though pricing is certainly a consideration, it isn't the main issue customers seem to have with the brand. So, what's the beef? Most criticisms stem from the fact that Quest Thin Crust Frozen Pizza features a less-than-perfect flourless crust. Patrons claim that it never really gets crispy and tastes a bit like cardboard; one Walmart customer even goes as far as to call it "overpriced crap." All in all, while this product may allow some to still enjoy pizza despite a carb-restrictive diet, they'll still have a bland, lesser-quality crust to deal with. Folks who opt to try this brand should keep its pitfalls in mind before spending hard-earned cash on this frozen pizza option.
Jack's Original Thin Canadian Style Bacon Frozen Pizza
We don't know for sure, but customers insist that Jack's Original Thin Canadian Style Bacon Frozen Pizza has changed for the worse. We found the frozen pizza at our local Pick 'n Save priced at $4-5 for a 14.9-ounce pie, and though a seemingly decent price, this pizza has some customers in a tizzy, leading us to believe you should think twice before making a purchase.
According to customers, the Canadian bacon used (no, Canadian bacon isn't exactly the same as ham) is nothing but minuscule chunks, and the crust apparently isn't the greatest either. Because of these alleged recipe changes, some customers are vowing to explore other frozen pizza options, despite being fans of Jack's in the past. "I used to love Jack's pizza," one patron states. "Now I have to dig through the stack to find one with a decent crust! I'm not sure what happened, but if you get a bad crust, [it's] hard and falls apart. I pretty much stopped buying Jack's because of this issue. Tombstone is my [go-to] pizza now." Ouch.
Needless to say, Jack's Original Thin Canadian Style Bacon Frozen Pizza has alienated many of its devoted customers with its supposed changes. Sorry to say it, but this isn't one that most customers recommend.
Connie's Sausage Classic Thin Crust Frozen Pizza
Connie's Sausage Classic Thin Crust Frozen Pizza sports a thinner crust that should fulfill the needs of fans looking for a crispier slice, but according to reviews, this pizza may not quite deliver the enjoyable texture many are looking for. This frozen pizza can be found priced at around $8-10, which might sound a little steep at first, until you consider it's a larger pie than some of the others at over 23 ounces.
As mentioned, Connie's frozen pizza fails when it comes to its crust, delivering inconsistent and unsatisfying flavor, according to some consumers. For example, one customer claims that, though the pizza tasted great in the past, recent experiences with the brand revealed a limp, lifeless, and soggy crust. Based on what we've read thus far, we aren't sure that everyone will find that spending the extra cash on Connie's Sausage Classic Thin Crust Frozen Pizza is worth it.
Red Baron Meat Trio Stuffed Crust Frozen Pizza
Red Baron Meat Trio Stuffed Crust Frozen Pizza isn't the worst option on the list, but when it comes to its "stuffed" crust, some customers are raising an eyebrow. Though many agree that most of the meat toppings used on the pizza taste pretty good, there's a science behind cheese pull, of which this stuffed crust pizza apparently features none. Instead of that satisfying elastic mozzarella stretch, some customers describe the cheese in the crust as strangely grainy. In addition to its lackluster outer crust, customers are taking issue with the bottom crust, as well. As one customer puts it in a Pick 'n Save review: "The texture was much like cardboard and had a flavor I would imagine was similar as well."
Yikes! With all things considered, though Red Baron Meat Trio Stuffed Crust Frozen Pizza seemingly tastes okay, issues related to the taste and texture of its crust seem to be the main issue repelling customers. For $9-10 for a 23.54-ounce pizza, we aren't so sure it's a risk we'd recommend you take.
Freschetta Garlic Duo Savory Italian Sausage Frozen Pizza
Promising bold, garlicky flavor and savory pork sausage, it's easy to see how Freschetta Garlic Duo Savory Italian Sausage Frozen Pizza would be a tempting bite. Still, some customers are walking away unimpressed, claiming the frozen pizza didn't quite satisfy their cravings as hoped. So, what's the issue, exactly? Like so many other frozen pizzas on this list, this one apparently lacks flavor; despite the robust garlic claims printed on the box, we found one hangry customer declaring that they could hardly taste any garlic on the pizza at all. Other consumers state that the pizza does contain garlic flavor, but that it simply wasn't enough — many still felt that they needed to add more ingredients to the pizza to help boost its taste.
Thus, despite its alluring depiction, it's clear that Freschetta Garlic Duo Savory Italian Sausage Frozen Pizza didn't quite meet expectations for most. Though fairly priced at between $6-7 per 20.35 ounces, sausage and garlic lovers may wish to think twice before purchasing this frozen pizza.
Stouffer's French Bread Pepperoni Frozen Pizza
Stouffer's French Bread Pepperoni Frozen Pizza may have made a name for itself back in the day, but fans insist that a lot has changed since then. Walmart.com is littered with comments from dissatisfied shoppers, many of whom claim that the pizza that was once memorably delicious has experienced a major decline. "I bought Stouffer's French Bread Pepperoni Frozen Pizza 6-Count because it was on sale and I remember enjoying these back in the '80s and '90s, so I thought, why not?" one customer states. "Wow ... so disappointing. I followed the directions for the 'Microwave/Air fryer,' but the bread was still a bit soggy, and the pepperoni grease saturated the bread." Tasty, right? Other customers concur, claiming that this frozen pizza features flavorless bread alongside hard, unpalatable pepperoni.
Some things get better with age. But in the case of Stouffer's French Bread Pepperoni Frozen Pizza, you may want to expect a reduction in quality.
Good & Gather Self-Rising Crust Four-Cheese Frozen Pizza
Good & Gather Self-Rising Crust Four-Cheese Frozen Pizza sounds promising at first blush, but customers have a lot to say when it comes to the overall quality of the pie. Aside from the fact that some think the cheese smells bad (one reviewer on Target's website even alleges that it "smells like cow manure"), most complaints relate to the pizza crust; unfortunately, many reviews indicate that it often sinks in the middle and gets soggier the longer it sits. "It was bland, tasted doughy," says another shopper. "Got brown on top, but it's a thick pizza, so [it] still felt soggy. Not a fan."
The criticisms continue, as one patron compared this Good & Gather product to other store-bought frozen pizza brands on the market. "Bought this instead of [DiGiorno] thinking it should at [least] taste somewhat the same, and it doesn't," they write. "Its dough tastes like cardboard, and it's extremely tough to chew, and the flavor is equally as bad. Please don't waste your money on this. Red Baron is better than this and cheaper."
With all things considered, it's safe to say that Good & Gather Self-Rising Crust Four-Cheese Frozen Pizza isn't a great option for frozen pizza. Yes, you technically get more of it than most at a little over 28 ounces for $5-6, but if it means your taste buds have to suffer for it, then it's probably best skipped.
Member's Mark Rising Crust Pepperoni Pizza
Sold for $12-13 for three gigantic 30.32-ounce pizzas, Member's Mark Rising Crust Pepperoni Pizza from Sam's Club is a steal when you need to stock your freezer. That said, you shouldn't rush to add it to your cart just yet; though its rising crust characteristics indicate that it is indeed a thick pizza, customers claim it's this very feature that's part of the problem. Evidently, the dough rises to such a degree that the crust becomes annoyingly thick, yielding chewy and unappetizing outcomes. According to customer reviews, the crust sometimes even gets done before everything else, making for a tough pizza crowned with barely warm toppings.
Another common issue consumers have with Member's Mark Rising Crust Pepperoni Pizza is the scant amount of toppings used on the pie; as evidenced by several reviews, it doesn't feature nearly enough cheese and pepperoni to compensate for the crust's thickness, thereby giving this frugal Sam's Club frozen pizza a dry and bland flavor. Ah, well. Though we would have hoped that a frozen pizza offered at a price this good would at least be a little tasty, many customers insist it simply isn't worth the purchase.
Roma Original Pepperoni Thin Crust Frozen Pizza
Roma Original Pepperoni Thin Crust Frozen Pizza is shockingly cheap at $2.98, but it's also one of the tiniest on the list at a little over 10 ounces. And while the pie certainly has its fans, some customers have a few choice words for the pizza, leading us to believe there are other inexpensive options out there more worthy of your dime. "I am not much of a picky eater," a customer vents on Reddit, "but this stuff tastes like gasoline and feet. The grease would be compatible for a truck engine. The dough is flaky, dry, and hard as a rock. Surprised I didn't chip a tooth." Yikes.
In addition to its dry and tasteless crust, some reviewers over at Walmart.com argue that Roma Original Pepperoni Thin Crust Frozen Pizza's toppings are way too sparse –- with little to no cheese and pepperoni, there apparently isn't much left to be desired. Thus, while arguably a decent price for a small frozen pizza, lack of quality is what could be causing even the most money-conscious shoppers to steer clear of this slice.
Brew Pub Lotzza Motzza Sausage and Pepperoni Frozen Pizza
Brew Pub Lotzza Motzza Sausage and Pepperoni Frozen Pizza comes with tons of visible cheese on its pie, but some customers don't seem to think it makes much of a difference in its overall flavor. We'll admit, there are quite a few fans of this frozen pizza, but there are also plenty of complaints you should take note of. According to some reviews over at Walmart.com, this cheesy sausage and pepperoni variety has an "off" flavor that some can't shake. One customer offers specifics by calling the pizza "tangy" and "metallic tasting," while others simply call it bland. And while most agree that the pizza does at least feature an ample amount of cheese, a few suggest saving yourself the $7-8 this nearly 24-ounce pizza costs and buying pre-made dough and a package of shredded cheese instead for better flavor.
With all things considered, it's clear that Brew Pub Lotzza Motzza Sausage and Pepperoni Frozen Pizza hits the wrong notes with some pizza fans. With its less-than-perfect taste, it might be time to re-evaluate whether this frozen pizza variety is truly deserving of your purchase.
Tony's Supreme Frozen Pizza
A 20.6-ounce pizza that costs $4? Count us in, right? Not so fast. Though Tony's Supreme Frozen Pizza is certainly a bargain, there are other factors to consider before pulling the trigger on this inexpensive meal. For starters, some customers seem to indicate that you shouldn't let those delicious photos of the pizza on the package fool you — it apparently isn't what you'll get once the pie is baked up. Instead, Tony's Supreme Frozen Pizza is accused of providing little to no toppings, something customers find unacceptable, despite its lower price point. The other issue is the overall flavor; one Kroger customer claims that while the pizza tends to taste okay when enjoyed fresh out of the oven, the texture of "the crust gets rubbery when it cools."
Want to infuse this savory store-bought pie with more flavor? You could always try grilling your frozen pizza; we can't promise that'll help matters here, but it still may help. Either way, if you happen to find Tony's Supreme Frozen Pizza at Dollar Tree or your local market, beware — you appear to get what you pay for, and when it comes to this brand, customer experience hasn't been the greatest.
Market Pantry Thin Crust Supreme Frozen Pizza
If you're anything like us, you love supreme-style pies loaded with all of the best pizza toppings, but according to customers, Target is selling yet another pizza flop with its Market Pantry Thin Crust Supreme Frozen Pizza. By and large, customer comments indicate that this frozen pizza is average at best. The vast majority claim that it's tasteless, with both unflavorful toppings and crust. As one irked patron puts it: "There are other reviews that have already said it, so I'll just confirm the crust tastes and has the texture of cardboard. Also, the outer edge becomes crazy hard ... to the point of worrying if it might break a tooth."
Honestly, at 17.75 ounces for only $3-4, we can't say we're surprised that Market Pantry Thin Crust Supreme Frozen Pizza doesn't taste better than other more expensive frozen pizza options on the market. Whether or not the cheaper price will be worth it is up to you to determine, but hey, you can't say we didn't warn you.
Great Value Rising Crust Buffalo Style Chicken Pizza
At $4-5 per nearly 28-ounce pie, Great Value Rising Crust Buffalo Style Chicken Frozen Pizza is definitely, well, great value, but that doesn't mean it tastes as expected. From the customers' lens, there's apparently plenty to gripe about when it comes to this uniquely flavored frozen pizza grab, thereby landing it on our list of many store-bought frozen pizza options you should steer clear of.
Criticisms of this frozen pizza vary, but most seem to agree that it's over-salted and doesn't feature enough chicken. As if that isn't bad enough, customers insist the pie isn't flavored the way you might expect. "The pizza did not taste like buffalo sauce, it tasted like spicy red pepper, which is not the same," one Walmart patron complains. "Was very disappointed after the first bite. On the plus side, at least the crust is good — several customers give Great Value Rising Crust Buffalo Style Chicken Frozen Pizza crust a thumbs up despite its shortcomings. That said, the overall consensus is that this frozen pizza isn't the greatest; to satisfy cravings, you might be better off purchasing a rotisserie chicken to use in buffalo chicken dip instead.