Are Canadian Bacon And Ham Actually The Same?

Canadian bacon and ham look incredibly similar, but they differ slightly in taste and texture despite coming from the same animal. Ham comes from the back legs of a pig, usually the thighs and rear end, whereas Canadian bacon comes from the back of a pig.

If you have ever had ham, it is usually a much thicker slice found at a holiday party such as Thanksgiving or Christmas (my family makes it yearly). Canadian bacon is much thinner, although not as soft as a classic ham. I also think of it as Canadian bacon is usually found on a brunch menu, and ham is usually served at dinner.

Now you may also be wondering what the difference is between crispy American bacon and Canadian bacon. You'd be surprised to learn that they come from different cuts of pork as well. Your typical American bacon, found on a burger or next to a stack of pancakes, is cured and smoked and is also a fattier cut, while Canadian bacon isn't cured and is cut leaner.