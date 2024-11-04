Are Canadian Bacon And Ham Actually The Same?
Canadian bacon and ham look incredibly similar, but they differ slightly in taste and texture despite coming from the same animal. Ham comes from the back legs of a pig, usually the thighs and rear end, whereas Canadian bacon comes from the back of a pig.
If you have ever had ham, it is usually a much thicker slice found at a holiday party such as Thanksgiving or Christmas (my family makes it yearly). Canadian bacon is much thinner, although not as soft as a classic ham. I also think of it as Canadian bacon is usually found on a brunch menu, and ham is usually served at dinner.
Now you may also be wondering what the difference is between crispy American bacon and Canadian bacon. You'd be surprised to learn that they come from different cuts of pork as well. Your typical American bacon, found on a burger or next to a stack of pancakes, is cured and smoked and is also a fattier cut, while Canadian bacon isn't cured and is cut leaner.
The best ways to use Canadian ham and bacon
When it comes to Canadian bacon, one of the most common ways you will see it in the United States is on the breakfast classic, Eggs Benedict. The ready-to-eat Canadian bacon is associated with breakfast, but when I have it on hand I tend to make sandwiches with it, with my go-to being a grilled cheese with two slices of Canadian bacon on top.
The same can be said for ham! While people usually love a good turkey or roast for holiday meals, I have always favored ham. Some of the best ways to eat ham is, of course, by the slice as the main part of a meal. However, leftovers are also delicious in a soup with potatoes.
Classic American bacon is put in just about everything, whether a slight topping to a salad or casserole dish, on top of a burger (whether homemade or from a fast food joint, or inside a breakfast burrito or omelet. Regardless of your favorite form of pork, there are plenty of options to go around!