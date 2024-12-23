Sodium citrate is the sodium salt of citric acid. It is used as a flavoring and anticoagulant and is the ingredient that makes Velveeta cheese so easy to melt. Food-grade sodium citrate powder is sold in stores as a flavor enhancer and a natural food preservative. It can be added to cheeses that don't melt well to increase their pull. Different types of cheese already have a natural pull to them depending on the type of animal's milk the cheese is made from. Mozzarella Madame KC is a local chef in Kansas City who prefers to use buffalo's milk mozzarella cheese curds to get the best pull from her cheese. This is because Buffalo's milk cheese has a higher fat content than cow's milk and is more elastic. She hosts a cheese-pulling event called the Troost Side Mozzarella Mingle that pulls the community together through cheese-pulling.

If you're making cheese for pulling at home, you can add store-bought food-grade sodium citrate to make it stretchy. The sodium citrate powder must be dissolved in warm water to liquify before you add it to your cheese product. To make a grilled cheese sandwich with an impressive pull, start with a common American slice and add more cheese. There's no such thing as too much cheese — and the stretchier it is, the better it will be for pulling our taste buds in.