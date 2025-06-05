The State That Produces The Most Cheese Makes More Than Many Countries

The United States makes a lot of cheese. In fact, it is the top cheese-producing country in the world, even ahead of cheese giants like France and Italy. In 2020, America made 13.2 billion pounds of cheese, followed by Germany in distant second place with 5.6 billion pounds. While many American states make cheeses, there is one specific state that makes so much of the dairy product, it would rank as the fourth largest cheese producer on the planet if it were its own country. The state is none other than where "cheeseheads" live: Wisconsin, which produces 3.51 billion pounds of cheese annually.

With over 100 cheesemakers based in the state, you can find Wisconsin-made cheese in roughly 98% of American grocery stores. The state is also home to over a million milking cows — to make cheese, you need milk, and Wisconsin needs a lot of it — and 90% of the milk they produce is made into some sort of cheese, but it's not all American cheeses. While varieties like brick and colby (one of the trio in classic three-cheese mac and cheese) were created in Wisconsin, the state produces over 600 different types of cheese, many of which were introduced by European immigrants.