You may not have ever tried any, but donkey milk is a real agricultural product. It's not produced in the same quantity as cow's milk; while a cow can produce around 15 gallons of milk in a single day, a female donkey (or a "jenny") is only going to give you under half a gallon. Because of this, getting enough milk to make the cheese would be an arduous task even if the Balkan donkeys used for the purpose weren't so rare. However, there are only a few hundred Balkan donkeys in all of Zasavica. To further complicate matters, it takes more than 6 gallons of milk to make a block of pule that weighs just over 2 pounds. With all that taken into account, $600 per pound doesn't sound like such a bad deal. (This is doubly true when you consider that $600 is how much Salt Bae charged for one of his horrible golden steaks.)

Pule would not be able to fetch such a high price if there was no demand for it. However, people love the cheese for its flavor; it has been described as rich and nutty like manchego, one of several cheeses that are not safe for vegetarians to eat. If that wasn't enough, Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis legend, is also a big fan of pule. With endorsements from people of that caliber, it's no wonder pule is so pricey.