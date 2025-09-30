12 Ways To Cook With Beer You've Probably Never Heard Of
It may come as a surprise to some people, but beer isn't just for sipping. It's also a versatile cooking ingredient that lends a complexity and depth of flavor to a wide range of recipes, from hearty soups and stews to sauces and even baked goods such as breads and cakes. In-the-know cooks have long used beer to marinade meats, especially tougher cuts such as brisket or pork shoulder, as the carbonation and enzymes in the booze help break down fibers while infusing them with a malty flavor. When it comes to fried food, a bit of beer helps give batters an airy texture, lending crispness to catfish, hushpuppies, onion rings, and other beloved dishes.
Ales (which include wheat beers and stouts) and lagers are the primary types of beer, each enhancing food in its own unique way. Knowing which type of brew to add to your dishes is the key to recipe success, and it's important to never cook with beer that you don't enjoy drinking. If you want to infuse a dessert with beer, stick with a fruity ale, and go with a darker beer when working with meat. If you're not sure what type of beer to choose to experiment with in your kitchen, you often can't go wrong with a versatile pale ale, which will enhance a wide range of foods.
Whip up boozy beef stew with it
Consider infusing your beef stew with leftover beer if you want to take the dish to the next level. Boozing up your meaty stew will transform the cozy cold-weather comfort dish into something a bit deeper, darker, and more complex. If you prefer stew that has a robust flavor, the malty richness of a good-quality ale or stout amplifies the savory notes of seared beef, while its slight touch of bitterness perfectly balances the sweetness of carrots and caramelized onions. You don't have to worry too much that it'll have a strong beer flavor, as most of the alcohol will cook off as the stew simmers on the stovetop or in a crockpot — though not all of it, so use an alcohol-free variety if that's a consideration. The end result will be layers of earthy, yeasty, and even nutty flavors, depending on the type of brew you use.
In addition to infusing the stew with flavor, the beer will help make the beef melt-in-your-mouth tender, which is especially helpful if you're cooking with tougher cuts. Consider adding a darker stout beer, such as Guinness, to your stew, as it has a deeper, richer flavor than fruity ales. A nutty brown ale or a bold porter will also bring rustic warmth to the dish. Simply use the beer to deglaze the pot after searing the beef and caramelizing the onions.
Add it to a creamy Indian curry
Adding a bit of beer to Indian curry introduces a bold, unexpected flavor and layer of depth to the dish. The beer's subtle bitterness and malty taste blend beautifully with the spices, such as cumin, coriander, and garam masala, in the curry. Using beer in curry is similar to using marsala wine to enhance traditional marsala sauce. Although beer isn't a typical curry ingredient, it pairs well with both chili and creamy flavors, and enhances the roasted notes in the spices. Another benefit of using alcohol in your curry recipe is that it can help tenderize any meat you're using, such as chicken thighs. If the meat is especially firm, allow it to marinate in the beer-infused mixture for a few hours before cooking.
You can either add beer along with water or stock when making the curry, or use it in place of the typical liquids. The brew will enhance the sauce with a yeasty warmth, making it the perfect meal on chilly fall or winter days. The slight bitterness of the hops in the beer can also help balance out the sweetness of the onions, coconut milk, apples, and mango chutney, if you add them to your recipe. Beer adds a tasty, modern twist to a comforting classic Indian dish.
Put some in a cake or cupcake batter
Now you can have your cake and drink it, too — well, almost. Incorporating beer into a chocolate cake or cupcake recipe may sound surprising, but it'll add a rich, unexpected depth that elevates the dessert from sweet to sublime. When it comes to chocolate cake, dark beers such as stouts or porters, including Guinness, work the best. The complex brews will infuse the batter with roasted coffee notes, creamy caramel, and molasses, and intensify the cake's cocoa flavor. As an added benefit, the beer will also make the cake even more moist, as the carbonation helps to aerate the batter. The result is a tender texture and a complex flavor, with the beer's bitterness balancing out the sugary sweetness.
You can either pour the beer straight into the batter from the bottle or can, or reduce it by simmering before adding it. Reducing it first will concentrate the beer's flavor, giving it a more dramatic effect. While beer-enhanced chocolate cake might not be ideal for kids' birthday parties, it's a delicious choice for foodies desiring a more grown-up baked treat.
Include it in your risotto recipe
When you think of creamy, flavorful risotto, beer might not immediately come to mind, but the booze can take your basic recipe to the next level of deliciousness. Traditional risotto usually consists of a combination of arborio rice, chicken stock, white wine, and a bit of rich cream and Parmesan cheese. While this recipe is mouthwatering on its own, adding some beer will give it a rustic depth of flavor and a malty complexity you never knew it was missing. When you substitute the wine with beer during the deglazing process, your risotto will take on subtle caramel notes and a gentle bitterness that will cut through some of the dish's creamy richness.
Consider using a sweeter, nutty-flavored pale ale or light brown ales rather than a darker brew, which may overpower the classic rice concoction. The beer will be a bold alternative to the traditional white wine, and the hops will lend the risotto a savory edge. This works well with the other earthy ingredients in the dish, including mushrooms, aged cheese, and roasted root vegetables. When adding the beer to the risotto, let it reduce a little before adding the hot stock. Get creative by including other unexpected ingredients, like smoked cheddar risotto with beer and bratwurst.
Use it to enhance gravy
Do you want to kick your basic, boring brown gravy up a few notches? Then pour a bit of the beer you're sipping into the pot, and whisk away. There's something decadent-sounding about "beer gravy," yet it's simple to make in just a matter of minutes. Of course, the most flavorful gravy starts with pan drippings after you've slow-roasted meat or roasted vegetables in a pan. But if you're in a hurry and have to use store-bought stock instead, beer is the secret to giving the sauce a richer, more complex flavor.
Simply make the gravy using flour, butter, cream, and any other ingredients you desire, and then stir in the beer of your choice. A dark porter or a substantial oatmeal stout is the best option for beef dishes, while a Belgian-style ale, which is lighter and a bit fruity, is a good choice for poultry or vegetarian food.
You can totally customize the flavor of your gravy according to the type of beer you use. For instance, if you're roasting a Thanksgiving turkey and want to give the bird a festive touch, go with an intense German-style brew, such as Dortmunder Gold. The lager will work well with the other traditional flavors such as apple cider, sage, and bay leaf.
Create breakfast stout muffins with it
If you're looking for an opportunity to have a delicious dish made with a little beer in the morning, breakfast stout muffins may be the answer to your prayers. You won't be cracking open an ice-cold brewski and sipping it from the bottle, but these muffins will surely make you want to hop out of bed. Breakfast stout muffins bring beer to the breakfast table in the most delightful way. What sets breakfast stouts apart from most other types of stout is the rich chocolate flavor, combined with notes of coffee and maple syrup. The intense mocha, fresh roasted coffee, and malty flavors add complexity to the morning muffins, which sets them apart from other breakfast baked goods.
Breakfast stout muffins are a bold, cozy twist on morning indulgence — rich with the deep, roasted notes of coffee and chocolate that come from the stout beer. The malty bitterness of the brew balances the sweetness of brown sugar and molasses, while enhancing the warmth of cinnamon or nutmeg if included. Chocolate stouts aren't cloyingly sweet, and instead taste more of raw cocoa than candy. Breakfast stout muffins often feature add-ins like oats, walnuts, or dark chocolate chunks, creating a hearty texture that pairs beautifully with the stout's complexity. Baked until tender with a slightly crisp top, they're perfect for chilly mornings when you crave something comforting yet unexpected.
Work it into pizza dough
If you like sipping a beer with your pizza, another way to enjoy the dynamic duo is by putting some of the brew in your dough. Adding beer to pizza dough is a genius way to give it a flavorful twist that brings depth, tenderness, and a hint of rustic charm to the crust. Not only does the brew make the crust taste even better, but the carbonation in it will give it a light, airy texture with a slight chew. As an added benefit, the addition of beer will also give the crust an appealing golden hue.
You can use whatever beer you have in your refrigerator or cooler, or make a choice dependent on the flavor notes it'll bring to the pizza dough. For instance, a malty amber or hoppy IPA will complement savory toppings such as sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, and caramelized onions. Make sure you use room-temperature beer for best results.
Pour it over ice cream for a boozy float
You may wonder how two refreshing summer treats — ice-cold beer and ice cream — can come together to form one delicious dessert, but this is one ingredient combination that must be tasted to be believed. Swapping out your usual soda for a rich, dark beer, such as Guinness, results in a surprisingly decadent dessert.
Beer floats are a playful collision of creamy indulgence and hoppy bite, turning dessert into a grown-up treat with unexpected charm. These adult beverages are typically made by pouring a rich stout over scoops of vanilla ice cream to create a frothy, bittersweet concoction. The roasted malt notes in the beer blend well with the sweet ice cream, while the carbonation gives the treat a fun, foamy top.
The pairing options are endless when it comes to this dreamy dessert, and you can have fun combining a citrusy wheat beer with orange sherbet, or a spiced ale with cinnamon ice cream as a festive, seasonal touch. Chocolate stouts match well with mocha ice cream, especially if you're a cocoa lover. For a more decadent treat, try combining full-fat ice cream with a heavier, creamier beer.
Put some in a pancake batter
Another way to justify having beer at breakfast is by adding it to your usual pancake batter. Pouring a bit of beer into the batter is a delicious detour from your traditional recipe, and will infuse your stack of hotcakes with a subtle complexity of flavor. The carbonation in the beer acts as a natural leavening agent, resulting in fluffier pancakes with a light and airy texture and a tender crumb — and replacing the milk with beer makes it a good dairy-free option, too.
As if having fluffier pancakes isn't enough of a reason to booze up your breakfast, the beer will also lend an unexpected flavor to the batter. Depending on what type of brew you use, such as a crisp lager or a malty ale, the pancakes will take on a subtly different taste. Go with a lighter beer, such as a pale ale, if you want to keep the flavor neutral, or a darker brew for hints of caramel that will play well with a maple syrup topping.
Use it to take corn dog batter to another level
Everyone knows that beer-battered fish and onion rings are super delish, and you can add corn dogs to that list, as well. Enhancing corn dog batter with beer is a great way to make the traditional fair treat taste even better. A flavorful nod to both tradition and indulgence, beer-infused batter gives the popular food-on-a-stick a light and airy texture, resulting in a crisp, golden shell that's the perfect match for the soft, smoky hot dog inside.
Beyond the benefit of a crunchy exterior, the corn dog will take on the subtle flavor of whatever type of beer you choose to use, such as a hoppy pale ale or a malty amber. You can't go wrong with this recipe, as almost any type of brew will do, including Guinness. All it takes is a bit of beer to give this nostalgic snack a gourmet twist that is sure to be a real crowd-pleaser.
Add a dash to salsa
Another fun way to incorporate beer into your recipes is by making a drunken salsa, also known as salsa borracha. Infusing your favorite type of salsa, whether it's spicy roja or a milder green version, will introduce a bold, effervescent twist that adds complexity and a depth of flavor. A splash of any type of brew that you have on hand, including lagers and pale ales, can help brighten tomatoes and bring out the smoky notes in roasted poblano peppers or grilled onions. When it comes to the texture, the beer's bubbly carbonation will make the salsa feel a bit lighter on your tongue.
The maltiness of the beer can give the salsa a slight sweetness and balance the acidity of the dish. Adding beer to salsa is a surefire way to get any party started, especially when the dip is paired with light and crispy tortilla chips, or used as a topping for tacos and fajitas. If you want to give the salsa even more authentic flavor, consider using a Mexican-style beer, such as Dos Equis or Corona.
Make a batch of caramel pretzel cookie bars
Beer and pretzel cookie bars are every bit as decadent as they sound, and these delicious bar cookies can almost be considered one giant candy bar with all of their chocolately goodness. The unique, tasty treats are a surprising infusion of salty, sweet, and malty magic that are ideal for snackers who crave a complexity of flavors in every bite. If you don't know if you want a sweet or savory snack, these cookie bars are your best friends. The base combines rich chocolate chip cookie dough featuring a bit of stout or porter, which will deepen the cocoa flavor and balance out the sweetness. The crushed pretzel topping adds crunch, while the caramel makes the dessert ooey-gooey.
The combination of ingredients results in a dessert that is all at once chewy, bold, and a bit boozy, but you an easily elevate them further by adding extra ingredients like crumbled potato chips, peanut butter, or even salty bacon. The treats, which are an intriguing mix of pub snacks and childhood nostalgia, are ideal for serving at everything from casual birthday parties to elegant holiday dinners. These "dive bars" are sure to please everyone on your guest list, from foodies wanting a grown-up, gourmet treat to those just craving an over-the-top sweet-yet-salty dessert.