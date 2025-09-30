12 Ways To Cook With Beer You've Probably Never Heard Of

It may come as a surprise to some people, but beer isn't just for sipping. It's also a versatile cooking ingredient that lends a complexity and depth of flavor to a wide range of recipes, from hearty soups and stews to sauces and even baked goods such as breads and cakes. In-the-know cooks have long used beer to marinade meats, especially tougher cuts such as brisket or pork shoulder, as the carbonation and enzymes in the booze help break down fibers while infusing them with a malty flavor. When it comes to fried food, a bit of beer helps give batters an airy texture, lending crispness to catfish, hushpuppies, onion rings, and other beloved dishes.

Ales (which include wheat beers and stouts) and lagers are the primary types of beer, each enhancing food in its own unique way. Knowing which type of brew to add to your dishes is the key to recipe success, and it's important to never cook with beer that you don't enjoy drinking. If you want to infuse a dessert with beer, stick with a fruity ale, and go with a darker beer when working with meat. If you're not sure what type of beer to choose to experiment with in your kitchen, you often can't go wrong with a versatile pale ale, which will enhance a wide range of foods.