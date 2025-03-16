Can Beer Really Tenderize Tough Cuts Of Meat?

Some cooks like to add beer to their meat marinades, but does this ingredient really do an effective job of tenderizing meat? The Takeout put this question to Jacob Mendros, the executive chef at Prima Italian Steakhouse in Boston, Massachusetts, and he gave us a yes and no answer. "Beer-based marinades can help tenderize meat to a degree because beer contains enzymes, acids, and alcohol that can break down proteins in meat," he told us. He then went on to add a caveat: "However, they are usually not potent enough on their own to significantly tenderize very tough cuts like brisket or chuck."

Mendros also cautioned against attempting to boost beer's effectiveness with an extra-long marinating time. "Over-marination can make the texture mushy because of the breakdown of protein structures," he explained. However, he noted that beer can be combined with other ingredients to help amplify its ability to tenderize.

Acids like citrus juice or vinegar, along with unexpected fruits that tenderize meat like kiwi, pineapple, and papaya (all of them enzymatic), can assist in breaking down meat proteins. Dairy products such as yogurt, kefir, or even milk can be used in marinades, too, since the lactic acid they contain can do the same thing in a gentler way. Mendros also recommended adding salt to your beer marinade, although he warned that it shouldn't be left on too long because the meat may become dry. "Used properly," he explained, "it can help the meat absorb other flavors and improve texture."