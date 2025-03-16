Can Beer Really Tenderize Tough Cuts Of Meat?
Some cooks like to add beer to their meat marinades, but does this ingredient really do an effective job of tenderizing meat? The Takeout put this question to Jacob Mendros, the executive chef at Prima Italian Steakhouse in Boston, Massachusetts, and he gave us a yes and no answer. "Beer-based marinades can help tenderize meat to a degree because beer contains enzymes, acids, and alcohol that can break down proteins in meat," he told us. He then went on to add a caveat: "However, they are usually not potent enough on their own to significantly tenderize very tough cuts like brisket or chuck."
Mendros also cautioned against attempting to boost beer's effectiveness with an extra-long marinating time. "Over-marination can make the texture mushy because of the breakdown of protein structures," he explained. However, he noted that beer can be combined with other ingredients to help amplify its ability to tenderize.
Acids like citrus juice or vinegar, along with unexpected fruits that tenderize meat like kiwi, pineapple, and papaya (all of them enzymatic), can assist in breaking down meat proteins. Dairy products such as yogurt, kefir, or even milk can be used in marinades, too, since the lactic acid they contain can do the same thing in a gentler way. Mendros also recommended adding salt to your beer marinade, although he warned that it shouldn't be left on too long because the meat may become dry. "Used properly," he explained, "it can help the meat absorb other flavors and improve texture."
Which beers are best for flavoring purposes?
If you do want to use beer as a meat marinade, either as a main ingredient or in conjunction with any of the acidic, enzymatic, or dairy products mentioned above, are there any particular beers that work better than others? Jacob Mendros believes so. "Lighter beers like pilsners, wheat beers, or pale ales tend to work well for marinating because their subtle maltiness and mild bitterness complement meat without overpowering the flavor," he told The Takeout. If you generally drink heavier beers, though, a darker variety can also be a good choice. "Stouts or porters, on the other hand, can add a rich, roasted flavor that pairs well with red meats like beef," he said.
Mendros does recommend against using one popular type of beer, however. "Beers that are too bitter (such as IPAs) may not be ideal as they can impart a sharp, unpleasant flavor if left in the marinade too long," he cautioned. If you're thinking that it couldn't be too bad, since you love all things bitter, he added, "The bitterness can overwhelm the natural flavors of the meat and affect its texture." Still, all this means for IPA fans is that you get to save your favorite brew for drinking since you can always use a different kind for marinating purposes.