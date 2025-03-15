St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner, which means it's time to celebrate the gorgeous and proud nation of Ireland by throwing parades and dyeing our favorite potent potables green. And whether you're downing a pint of the stuff or using it to make corned beef and cabbage (the "corned" refers to large salt kernels, not actual corn), you can't go wrong with world record inventor Guinness. Although the Guinness Storehouse, which opened in 2000 and is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, attracts some 20 million annual visitors, Guinness is far from some tosh tourists buy — it is Ireland's most famous drink by a long shot. But the pint you drank on vacation in Dublin and the bottle you buy from your local supermarket probably won't taste the same to you. Does Guinness really taste better in Ireland? According to Guinness Brewery Ambassador Colm O'Connor, yes and no.

O'Connor stresses that there is no difference between Guinness sold in America and Guinness sold in Ireland. "The beer that you enjoy here in North America is all brewed in Dublin, okay? So as we say, 'it was fine when it left.' It's exactly the same. It's gone through nearly 300 checks, same as the Irish beer." But context is everything, and the setting in which you enjoy your Guinness can and will affect how you perceive its taste.