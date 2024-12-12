Were Guinness World Records Named After The Beer?

For nearly 70 years, the Guinness World Records book has annually documented the biggest, weirdest, and most impressive achievements across all conceivable fields, including food and drink. Cataloged accomplishments such as the world's longest charcuterie board and the fastest time to drink a Capri Sun can be found in the Records book and its corresponding website. If your achievement can be measured, challenged, verified, and standardized, the organization will consider your feat for documentation as a world record. Guinness World Records perhaps has an affinity for records related to alcohol, as the World Records book was created by an employee of Guinness Brewery.

The managing director of the Guinness Brewery, Sir Hugh Beaver, conceived of the records book after being frustrated by his inability to resolve a trivia disagreement while out hunting birds. Sir Hugh believed that having a book on hand at local pubs could settle these types of arguments and draw people to the bar — and draw more attention to Guinness beer.

The original copies of the Guinness World Records book could only be found in pubs across England, savvily printed with water-repellent covers to protect the books from spilled beer. The books, distributed for free as a promotion for Guinness, were so popular that pub patrons often stole them. Sensing a booming business opportunity, Sir Hugh teamed up with the McWhirter twins, who were sports journalists, to create the first commercial edition of the Guinness World Records book. That first edition, then known as the Guinness Book of Records, reached U.K. bookstores in late 1955 and was an instant success.