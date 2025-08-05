These Iconic Oktoberfest Beers Were Just Spotted At Costco (For A Steal)
An eagle-eyed Costco shopper (and Reddit user) in Nebraska recently spotted a classic German brand of beer, Warsteiner, on the store's pallets. They posted a photo from the beer aisle at the warehouse club, but this one isn't any old Warsteiner. That's because it's the Oktoberfest edition. Yep, we're getting Oktoberfest stuff at Costco already, but at least it's a genuine-issue version from Germany. I guess we're at that point of year now, so just brace yourselves for the onslaught of pumpkin spice everything soon.
One thing Reddit commenters noticed was its price. The 24-pack of Warsteiner Oktoberfest is shown at $21.99, while competing 24-packs from Samuel Adams and Paulaner (another German brand) sell for $29.99. So not only are you getting German beer, you're also getting it at a much cheaper cost than some domestic products. If you're a Costco shopper who's also a fan of Warsteiner, you might want to see if your location carries some for the season. There's still plenty of time for backyard warm weather hangouts, even if the beer in your hand might scream fall vibes.
What style of beer is Oktoberfest beer?
Oktoberfest is sort of a nebulous descriptor for the way a beer is going to taste, because unlike pumpkin spice, there isn't entirely a hallmark flavor for it. The original type of beer that was enjoyed at German Oktoberfest was a dark lager known as a dunkel, but that tradition has long since changed. You'll now mostly see märzen-style beers enjoyed during Oktoberfest, at least stateside, though in Germany the ones served on-site at the actual festival are based off an older style.
Warsteiner's Oktoberfest is classified as a "festbier," which is a lager-style brew not dissimilar to a märzen (which is also a lager), and it clocks in at a 5.9% ABV, which means it's not terribly different than many popular beers in America. If you like a crisp cold easy drinker, it's likely you'd enjoy this one, and at the Costco price, it goes down even easier. Keep an eye out at your nearest Costco to see if the Warsteiner's available by you, as it's a good deal for a product that only comes around once a year.