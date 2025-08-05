These Iconic Oktoberfest Beers Were Just Spotted At Costco (For A Steal)

An eagle-eyed Costco shopper (and Reddit user) in Nebraska recently spotted a classic German brand of beer, Warsteiner, on the store's pallets. They posted a photo from the beer aisle at the warehouse club, but this one isn't any old Warsteiner. That's because it's the Oktoberfest edition. Yep, we're getting Oktoberfest stuff at Costco already, but at least it's a genuine-issue version from Germany. I guess we're at that point of year now, so just brace yourselves for the onslaught of pumpkin spice everything soon.

One thing Reddit commenters noticed was its price. The 24-pack of Warsteiner Oktoberfest is shown at $21.99, while competing 24-packs from Samuel Adams and Paulaner (another German brand) sell for $29.99. So not only are you getting German beer, you're also getting it at a much cheaper cost than some domestic products. If you're a Costco shopper who's also a fan of Warsteiner, you might want to see if your location carries some for the season. There's still plenty of time for backyard warm weather hangouts, even if the beer in your hand might scream fall vibes.