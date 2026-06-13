4 Places Where Non-Alcoholic Beer Is More Popular Than In The US

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Non-alcoholic beer has been making a substantial splash in the United States in recent years. America boasts one of the largest NA beer markets in the world, and low- and non-alcoholic malt beverages (defined as drinks containing less than 0.5% alcohol by volume) were the fastest growing sector of the American beer industry in 2024. However, while it's certainly far easier to find a flavorful low-alcoholic beer in America these days compared to a couple of decades ago, NA brews are still far from mainstream stateside.

Non-alcoholic beer only makes up a tiny fraction of overall U.S. beer sales, and remains a relatively niche offering at bars and restaurants. A scant 5% of Americans regularly enjoy non-alcoholic beer. Luckily for NA beer fans, the United States isn't the only country where non-alcoholic malt beverages are growing in popularity. In fact, there are many places in the world where NA brews are buzzier than in America. Here are four countries where sipping an ice-cold non-alcoholic beer is more common than in the United States.