Elevate Popular Indian Dishes With A Splash Of Beer

Washing down a fiery plate of Indian food with an ice-cold beer is one way to elevate a meal, but incorporating the brew directly into the food is even better. When it comes to the world of Indian curries, beer is the unexpected ingredient you need. According to chef Gaurav Chawla, executive chef at Farzi restaurant in New York City, whether you're making a curry that's smoky and rich, creamy and bright, or tomato-based and spicy, there's a beer for that.

"Beer brings a very unique balance of malt sweetness, gentle bitterness, and natural carbonation," Chawla told The Takeout. "In a modern Indian curry, these elements help round out sharper spices, lighten richer gravies, and amplify aromatics."

To get the most out of cooking with beer, it should be added after the initial browning or searing steps of the onions, ginger, garlic, and dry spices. " ... Adding beer works like deglazing a pan. It lifts the browned bits, deepens flavor, and integrates with the spices without losing carbonation too early," Chawla explained. You can also incorporate it after searing proteins in meat-based curries or just before adding dairy or coconut milk in creamy dishes. "It creates a curry that tastes deeper, silkier, and more layered without losing its Indian identity," he shared.