How Tandoor Ovens Work To Make The Most Delicious Flatbreads
Since the 2010s, the number of Indian restaurants has been on the rise, with about 5,000 locations in the U.S. currently. In New York City in the 1980s there were a mere 20 in number; recent estimates say there are now around 300 all over the five boroughs. People love the spicy curries, the creamy tikka masala, and butter chicken, and, like true Americans, they are big fans of the carbs.
Tandoor flatbread, of which there are many varieties, including naan, kulcha, chapati, and roti, are so named for the oven in which they're baked, the tandoor (there is another type of bread, bhatara, which is also made in the tandoor, but it's quite puffy). The tandoor is a semi-spherical cylinder made of clay or metal, with the cylinder narrowing in size at the top, creating a smaller opening which helps to retain heat. The heat source comes from below and is produced by wood fire or charcoal. Tandoors, which are often placed in large holes so the lip is just over the ground surface, can reach over 900 degrees Fahrenheit, which is perfect for fast-baking flatbreads.
Thanks to the material tandoors are made of, they're incredible at retaining heat; in fact, once the fire is built up underneath and the desired temperature is reached, the flames are made to die down before the cooking even begins. The interior maintains its high heat for a long time (hours), and not a lot of extra coals or fire need be added.
The tandoor method of cooking mouthwatering bread and meats
While you might not ever use a tandoor in your home, simply due to the logistics of gathering and building everything you'd need (you could try this counter-friendly electric tandoor oven from Ingalu for an indoor experience), it's still fascinating to learn how they're used to cook. For flatbreads, the dough is prepared, rolled out into small circles, and then slapped against the inside of the tandoor oven. Whoever is baking the bread has to be mindful of the heat emanating from the bottom of the tandoor; if it's too hot, the bread will burn before it's baked through. When the bread is done, it will puff up in places and then actually push off the side of the oven; the trick is to peel it off just before that happens — otherwise, the bread could fall into the coals.
For cooked meats, especially chicken, they typically get marinated in a mixture which includes yogurt and spices; the yogurt is consequential to keeping the flesh tender and moist. The meat is skewered onto long sticks and then placed, vertically, in the tandoor oven. The wood or coals impart the typically smokey flavor (and charred texture) onto the meats before they're pulled out. We don't know about you, but that sounds pretty good right now, especially paired with dal made in the Instant Pot.