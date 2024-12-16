​​How Tandoor Ovens Work To Make The Most Delicious Flatbreads

Since the 2010s, the number of Indian restaurants has been on the rise, with about 5,000 locations in the U.S. currently. In New York City in the 1980s there were a mere 20 in number; recent estimates say there are now around 300 all over the five boroughs. People love the spicy curries, the creamy tikka masala, and butter chicken, and, like true Americans, they are big fans of the carbs.

Tandoor flatbread, of which there are many varieties, including naan, kulcha, chapati, and roti, are so named for the oven in which they're baked, the tandoor (there is another type of bread, bhatara, which is also made in the tandoor, but it's quite puffy). The tandoor is a semi-spherical cylinder made of clay or metal, with the cylinder narrowing in size at the top, creating a smaller opening which helps to retain heat. The heat source comes from below and is produced by wood fire or charcoal. Tandoors, which are often placed in large holes so the lip is just over the ground surface, can reach over 900 degrees Fahrenheit, which is perfect for fast-baking flatbreads.

Thanks to the material tandoors are made of, they're incredible at retaining heat; in fact, once the fire is built up underneath and the desired temperature is reached, the flames are made to die down before the cooking even begins. The interior maintains its high heat for a long time (hours), and not a lot of extra coals or fire need be added.