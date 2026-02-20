This Is Hands Down The Most Popular Type Of Craft Beer In The US
There's a wonderful variety of great craft beers available across the United States. However, among the incredible diversity of microbrewed brands and flavors, there's no competition for the most popular style of craft brew on the market. India Pale Ales, better known as IPAs, are by far the king of craft beer, making up nearly half of sales in the sector. These extra-hoppy brews are known for their bitter, complex flavor, which is a clear contrast to the milder, subtly sweet taste of lagers (the top-selling beer type in the world).
These days, IPAs have gained a reputation as the go-to alcohol option for hard-to-impress craft beer snobs across the country, but the potent brews weren't always so omnipresent in America. The bitter malt beverages originated in 18th-century England, when British brewers realized that adding extra hops to pale ales helped preserve their flavor and quality on lengthy naval voyages to colonial-era India. The hoppy style largely fell out of favor with the rise of refrigeration, until the renaissance of IPAs in the U.S. started brewing in the 1970s.
Why IPAs dominate the craft beer market
India Pale Ales have enjoyed a stratospheric rise in popularity over the past few decades, largely coinciding with America's craft beer boom (in fact, many would say IPAs are largely responsible for the craft beer industry's impressive growth). IPA's domination of the craft beer market can be explained by several factors. For one thing, the bitter flavor of hopped-up IPAs is something of an acquired (aka polarizing) taste. Kind of like stinky cheese, it takes some getting used to, but those who love it are often more than willing to seek it out and pay a bit more for it.
What's more, the customizability and diversity of IPAs make them ideal for creative craft brewing operations. Slight tweaks in the strain of hops used and the brewing process can produce a wide range of flavor profiles, meaning it's possible to make lots of unique small-batch IPAs. In other words, craft brewers know their niche — if you want a classic American lager, there's plenty of cheap and delicious beer options on the market, but if you're craving a complex, flavor-forward IPA, craft beer is where it's at. For more illuminating brewing industry insights, check out the craft beer myth you have to stop believing.