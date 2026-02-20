This Is Hands Down The Most Popular Type Of Craft Beer In The US

There's a wonderful variety of great craft beers available across the United States. However, among the incredible diversity of microbrewed brands and flavors, there's no competition for the most popular style of craft brew on the market. India Pale Ales, better known as IPAs, are by far the king of craft beer, making up nearly half of sales in the sector. These extra-hoppy brews are known for their bitter, complex flavor, which is a clear contrast to the milder, subtly sweet taste of lagers (the top-selling beer type in the world).

These days, IPAs have gained a reputation as the go-to alcohol option for hard-to-impress craft beer snobs across the country, but the potent brews weren't always so omnipresent in America. The bitter malt beverages originated in 18th-century England, when British brewers realized that adding extra hops to pale ales helped preserve their flavor and quality on lengthy naval voyages to colonial-era India. The hoppy style largely fell out of favor with the rise of refrigeration, until the renaissance of IPAs in the U.S. started brewing in the 1970s.