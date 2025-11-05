The Craft Beer Myth You Have To Stop Believing

Whether it's the best craft brew from every state or one of the exceptional beers that are extremely hard to find, it's no secret that Americans adore craft beer. However, although the term "craft beer" tends to invoke images of artisan brewers mixing organic, locally grown hops into complex craft IPAs, the truth is, the idea that all "craft" beers are lovingly handcrafted by small independent brewers is a myth.

In the United States, the Brewers Association defines craft breweries as those that produce 6 million barrels of beer or less per year and are no more than 25% owned or controlled by an alcohol company that is not a craft brewer. Additionally, the trade group emphasizes that craft beer should be innovative, distinct, and generally made with high-quality, traditional ingredients. All of this sounds great, but there's one big problem — while the Brewers Association definition of craft beer is widely accepted, these guidelines are not official legal requirements. The reality is that almost any brewery can label any beer as craft if it wants. Case in point: A 2015 lawsuit against MillerCoors for deceptive labeling of Blue Moon (which is served with an orange slice for a reason) as "artfully crafted" was thrown out after MillerCoors argued that there's no legal definition of craft beer.