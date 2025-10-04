The Best Craft Beers From Every State

Craft beers have been so popular that even corporate beer makers have joined the trend, selling craft labels of known brands or even new labels whose corporate parents might not be obvious on the can or bottle. With over 9,000 craft breweries, there may even be more than the market can sustain; 2024 was the first year on record when more craft breweries closed than opened.

Craft beers come in all shapes and sizes, and flavor profiles have become very varied and even eccentric with time. Some bottles are exceptionally sought-after and pricey. These rare, limited-release beers can sometimes fetch hundreds of dollars, even a grand, when resold online. Fortunately, there are plenty of great craft beers across the country that do not require you to buy an event ticket to a release party, enter a lottery system, or break the bank.

Still, with so many beers on the shelf, it can be hard to pick. With this selection of beers from every state, you'll be sure to choose a winner.