The Best Craft Beers From Every State
Craft beers have been so popular that even corporate beer makers have joined the trend, selling craft labels of known brands or even new labels whose corporate parents might not be obvious on the can or bottle. With over 9,000 craft breweries, there may even be more than the market can sustain; 2024 was the first year on record when more craft breweries closed than opened.
Craft beers come in all shapes and sizes, and flavor profiles have become very varied and even eccentric with time. Some bottles are exceptionally sought-after and pricey. These rare, limited-release beers can sometimes fetch hundreds of dollars, even a grand, when resold online. Fortunately, there are plenty of great craft beers across the country that do not require you to buy an event ticket to a release party, enter a lottery system, or break the bank.
Still, with so many beers on the shelf, it can be hard to pick. With this selection of beers from every state, you'll be sure to choose a winner.
Alabama: Hitchhiker
The Birmingham-based Good People Brewing Company is one of the city's original craft microbreweries and brews Alabama's top-rated beer: Hitchhiker IPA. This seasonal beer features a range of fruit aromas, including pineapple, grapefruit, orange, tangerine, and a hint of caramel malt. The beer has a light and bitter taste, and fans on Beer Advocate give it a near-perfect score of 94/100.
Alaska: Nitro McCarthy Stout
49th State Brewing has been repeatedly named Alaska's best brewery, and its Nitro McCarthy Stout has racked up plenty of awards and been judged as one of the world's best stout beers. This dry Irish stout boasts a smooth, creamy texture, complemented by strong notes of chocolate and coffee, thanks to its dark, roasted malts.
Arizona: Pedal Pounder
LazyG Brewhouse's Pedal Pounder won Best in Show at the Arizona Craft Beer Awards, and also took gold in the Untapped Community Awards in the IPA Session category. Advertised as the perfect outdoor beer due to its low ABV (4.9%), Pedal Pounder is high in hops, thirst-quenching, and gluten-free.
Arkansas: Bourbon Double Cream Stout
The Bourbon Double Cream Stout (often referred to as BDCS) from Ozark Beer Co. is so beloved by Arkansans that its annual release is a celebrated event, and pre-orders sell out in less than 48 hours. Described by a brewery co-owner as a "bourbon-soaked brownie," this top-rated beer is aged for at least seven years in Kentucky bourbon barrels for a balanced flavor. For home brewers, the brewery has shared the recipe, but make sure to avoid homebrewing mistakes that will ruin your beer.
California: Pliny the Younger
Dubbed the most sought-after beer in the country, Pliny the Younger is a medium-bodied IPA that was first brewed as a seasonal winter beer in 2005. Released at the award-winning Russian River Brewing Company in Northern California, the 2025 batch has notes of citrus, stone fruit, and pine, and a very hoppy aroma from seven different hops. Since the brew is available in limited bottles and seasonally on tap, you can decide if the beer really tastes better from the tap.
Colorado: The Coloradan
Good beer is plentiful in Colorado, with the state ranking sixth in breweries per capita. One of the top brewers is Westbound & Down, which has three locations, including one in Denver. The Coloradan beer won gold at the 2025 Colorado Brewers Cup. This low-ABV Mexican-style lager is brewed with flaked maize and German hops for a light and refreshing taste. There are plenty of Mexican lagers out there, but this one takes the cake.
Connecticut: Fuzzy Baby Ducks
Fuzzy Baby Ducks might sound like an odd, even corny, name for a beer, but this New England IPA (from the state's top-rated New England Brewing Co.) is one of the nation's top-ranked beers. Available year-round, Fuzzy Baby Ducks has aromas of mango, papaya, and citrus and is made with 100% citra hops. Plus, the can has a cute, colorful design befitting of the winsome name.
Delaware: Hazy Tang
Crafted by Best of Delaware-winner Wilmington Brew Works, the award-winning and summer favorite Hazy Tang is the craft beer you'll want in the Diamond State. The Cuvée IPA has a fresh tangerine note and is a seasonal brew that's an exceptional reflection of the brewery's fruit-focused beers. This is definitely one beer you'll want to serve at your next barbecue, but make sure you're chilling it in the cooler the right way.
Florida: Wilbur
A Best Florida Beer winner, Wilbur is a Mixed Culture Dark Ale with a medium tartness that's aged in French oak red wine barrels. The dark fruit notes, including pomegranate, give it a praiseworthy fruit-forward taste, along with a light body and texture. Soft cherry notes and caramel finishes add depth to the beer's flavor. The beer is brewed by the St. Petersburg-based Green Bench Brewing Company.
Georgia: Mexican Siberius Maximus
Featured on the Food Network, Wrecking Bar Brewpub's food is one reason to come to the Atlanta brewery. A better reason is the top-rated Mexican Siberius Maximus, beloved by beer drinkers, and called a must-try by the local media. This Russian Imperial Stout's profile changes year to year, but you can expect a brew praised for its dark and intense flavor with hints of chiles and cinnamon, and aromas of cocoa, espresso, and vanilla. It is recommended as an after-dinner beer.
Hawaii: Lahaina Haze
Maui's Koholā Brewery was lost in the 2023 Lahaina wildfire, but fortunately, it has since been restored and is once again serving its award-winning beers. You're spoiled for choice at this brewery, which is widely recognized as the island's best, but try the Lahaina Haze, which won gold in the IPA category at the Hawaii Craft Beer Awards. Medium-bodied with citrus and tropical fruit flavors, this brew has a smooth mouthfeel that matches the island's laid-back ambiance.
Idaho: Dagger Falls IPA
Idaho's most award-winning brewery, Sockeye, makes very creative brews, such as one fermented with saffron, the world's most expensive spice. It's also behind the state's best-selling craft beer: the India Pale Ale Dagger Falls. This award-winning beer has been called a must-try by the state's tourism board, which praised it as the boldly flavorful IPA one would expect in the Northwest. The strong hoppy aroma and dry bitter finish are complemented by citrusy notes.
Illinois: Indistinguishable From Magic
A beer bottle branded "Indistinguishable From Magic" is setting expectations very high, but, happily, they're met in this seasonal Hazy Imperial IPA from Triptych Brewing. A reinvention of another one of the brewery's popular beers, this citra hop brew has notes of apricot, dank, and lemon, and took gold at the 2025 U.S. Open Beer Championship.
Indiana: Zombie Dust
Indiana is home to one of the world's top breweries, crafting one of the world's rarest beers: 3 Floyds Brewing Co. and Dark Lord Russian Imperial Stout, respectively. You probably won't get your hands on the latter — which is released once a year at a ticketed event — but no worries, since you can try the world-class-rated Pale Ale Zombie Dust, which is very hoppy with a balanced fruity taste.
Iowa: Pseudo Sue
The Hawkeye State is home to another one of the world's top rarest beers — the Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout (KBBS) — but getting your hands on it is near impossible. No worries. The OG of Iowa craft brewers behind the KBBS, Toppling Goliath, is also famous for its hoppy pale ales. Try the Pseudo Sue made with citra hops, featuring notes of citrus and mango with a slight bitterness.
Kansas: Smokey the Beer
Hard to think of a beer with a more nostalgic, wholesome name than Smokey the Beer. This World Beer Cup-winner, German-style Rauchbier, does indeed have a smoky taste thanks to the German-imported malt smoked over beechwood fire, which is balanced by noble hops and lager yeast for a satisfying brew.
Kentucky: West Sixth IPA
West Sixth Brewing may be the state's most popular spot for beer connoisseurs, and the most popular beer is the West Sixth IPA. The beer's grain combination contributes notes of biscuit and caramel, which are complemented by hints of peaches, lemon zest, pine needles, and tangerines, all of which come together in a hoppy, balanced flavor.
Louisiana: Bourbon Street Barrel Aged Imperial Stout
Abita Brewing Co. is, by far, the state's top craft brewer in volume, and the state's oldest, reflecting its ability to build a devoted customer base over decades, a feat only good brewing could achieve. Bourbon Street Barrel Aged Imperial Stout, part of the Bourbon Street family of top-rated beers, is a dark ale with notes of caramel and chocolate. Its smooth texture is the result of it being cold-aged before being poured into bourbon barrels.
Maine: Allagash White
One of Maine's most noteworthy beers, the Allagash White is a Belgian-style wheat beer brewed with a combination of hops, malted wheat, and raw wheat, which gives it its distinctive white appearance. The brew is fermented with coriander and orange peel for a refreshing citrusy taste. This is an award-winning beer from the Allagash Brewing Company, which advises consumers to turn the can upside down, swirl it, and then flip it back around for a more flavorful experience.
Maryland: Double Duckpin
From Union Craft Brewing, one of Maryland's top beer makers, Double Duckpin is a double IPA. The inspiration for the beer came from Union Craft's Duckpin, a session-style pale ale, which the brewery decided could be intensified. So they amped up the malts and hops for a beer they characterize as incredibly strong and flavorful. This juicy, hoppy brew — with a pale orange color — has been considered one of the state's best beers.
Massachusetts: King Julius
Massachusetts is home to more than 230 breweries, including the famous Samuel Adams, which is actually a solid choice for such a large brand. According to customers on Beer Advocate, however, the top nine brews in the state are all from one spot: Tree House Brewing Company. The number-one favorite is King Julius, the imperial (and stronger) version of the company's flagship Julius IPA. King Julius is a smooth and hoppy beer with citrusy aromas and notes of tropical fruits.
Michigan: Two Hearted Ale
Bell's Brewery may be the state's most celebrated brewery thanks to its top-rated and popular Two Hearted Ale. This American IPA is a year-round beer named after the fishing waters of Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Its hops are centennial, and it has citrus and pine notes. Bell's dedication to craft beer paid off when Two Hearted, after placing second for seven years in a row, finally took the top spot in an industry survey of the best beers.
Minnesota: Firebrick
Schell's Brewery is one of the nation's best, situated in the small town of New Ulm in southern Minnesota. The company's gold-winning brew is the Vienna-style amber lager christened Firebrick. Except for its slightly malty and hoppy taste, the beer is easygoing, perfect for cookouts, or a great beer to use in cooking. Beyond the enjoyable drink, you'll also be doing a good deed. Proceeds from every can are donated to local non-profits and fire departments. Consider it drinking beer the Minnesota nice way.
Mississippi: Crowd Control
Crowd Control is the most popular beer from the ironically-named Southern Prohibition Co., one of Mississippi's top breweries. Although not one of the world's strongest beers, the Crowd Control Imperial IPA still packs 8% ABV. Its popularity is probably due less to its high alcohol content and more to its mosaic hops and fresh fruity scents of grapefruit and pineapple alongside notes of toasted caramel and pine.
Missouri: Saison du Blé
When people think of St. Louis, they probably think of Bud Light, a cheap beer brand you're better off avoiding. The city, however, has plenty of great microbreweries and has even been ranked one of the top ten places for exceptional brews. One standout brewery is Side Project, known for its barrel-aged stouts and saisons. Its best beer is the Chardonnay barrel-aged Saison du Blé, a fluffy and tarty, dry-bodied wheat brew with a creamy mouthfeel.
Montana: Little Salmon Fire
Little Salmon Fire is the kind of beer you'd serve on a fishing trip to impress friends. A top pick at the 2025 Montana Beer Awards and an international multi-gold medal holder, this Chile Pepper Ale is a seasonal, creamy ale brewed with multiple peppers that pack a spicy punch. It's still a light brew, though, so it should please most palates. Some fans claim that while these types of beers aren't typically their thing, this one rocks.
Nebraska: Barrelywine Vol. 9
Barrelywine Vol. 9 has made its way to the top of the list for beer enthusiasts, and has a perfect score among some panels and editors. The beer is produced by the award-winning Kros Strain brewery, which was started by an engineer and a congressional aide who realized they loved home brewing more than their day jobs. Barrelywine Vol. 9 is a port barrel-aged barleywine (yes, never mind the name, this is a beer) that has a smooth body with notes of dark stone fruit, dark roasted coffee, and chocolate.
Nevada: Ichthyosaur
Great Basin Brewing Co. is the Silver State's oldest brewery (even though it was only founded in 1993), and has racked up awards and loyal fans over the years. Craft beers in general are recommended, but the top choice is the Ichthyosaur India Pale Ale, also known as Icky. A light copper beer with notes of lime and spice, it pairs well with the brewery's beer breads. If you're wondering about the name, it's named after the official state fossil.
New Hampshire: Karlův 13°
Schilling Beer Co. gets top billing for New Hampshire's best brewery, quite a feat for a state with over 100 microbrewers. Schilling, however, stands apart from the crowd with European-focused brews, such as Czech and Vienna lagers, German pilsners, and Belgian Tripels. The best beer to try is the Karlův 13°. This Czech-style dark lager, which pours black out of the can, has a strong, full-bodied taste of cocoa powder, coffee beans, and pumpernickel bread.
New Jersey: Sunday Brunch
Kane Brewing Company's beer dominated the list of the best brews in New Jersey. The brewery offers a lot to choose from, but one of its top-rated and charmingly named beers is Sunday Brunch. This Imperial Milk Porter is made with maple syrup, cinnamon, and coffee, and pours black out of the bottle with coffee-colored foam. Even if you're not at brunch, we won't judge if you go for the porter instead of coffee.
New Mexico: Project Dank
Project Dank is an American-style IPA with a solid 7.5% ABV that has won plenty of accolades from customers. La Cumbre Brewing Company launched the brew to push the limits of hoppy beer. "Project" in the beer's name refers to the fact that each recipe is different, utilizing varying hops and techniques. The Uranus Edition features a blend of mosaic, citra, and simcoe hops for a strong flavor.
New York: Green City
Fans have waited 11 hours in line for beer releases at the Brooklyn-based Other Half Brewing Company. It is worth the hype, but you don't need to do all that: There's plenty of the brand's top-rated flagship IPA, Green City, to go around. The beer is hazy, double dry hopped (with three different kinds of hops), and has a creamy body with notes of tropical fruits and candies. It also has a solid 7% ABV.
North Carolina: Tidal Break IPA
North Carolina's craft beer scene is more dynamic than ever before, and Compass Rose Brewing is racking up the medals at the state's Brewers Cup. Try the company's award-winning Tidal Break — a great name for a beer from a state famous for its coastline — a West Coast-style IPA made with seven hops and boasting a solid 7% ABV. Crisp and dry with notes of tropical fruit, pine, and citrus.
North Dakota: Freak Parade
Freak Parade may not sound like a beer that would come from North Dakota, but it's the top-rated brew from one of the state's best breweries, Drekker. The brand has a very inventive approach to naming beer: Bottom Feeder Freddy and Your Weapons Are Useless Against Them are just two other examples. The New England IPA Freak Parade marches with three varieties of hops and boasts flavors of stone fruit, citrus, and melon.
Ohio: Dragonsaddle IPA
Beer lovers will take the long road to the small town of Marengo, Ohio, for a taste of Hoof Hearted Brewing's celebrated hoppy IPAs and fruited sours. The company makes plenty of creative beers in playful packaging. If you can have only one, though, make it the Dragsonsaddle Triple IPA, which even has a whole craft beer festival dedicated to it. Herbal aromas, ripe tropical fruit flavors, and a high 11.5% ABV make it a new classic.
Oklahoma: Vanilla Oil Boom
Judged by beer experts as one of the top beers in the world, Big Friendly's Vanilla Oil Boom barrel-aged stout has been praised for ditching the eccentric preparations common among modern beers and adopting, instead, simple techniques that center on flavor. This method pays homage to the previous generation of barrel-aged brews. Sipping this beer, you'll get notes of dark fruit and chocolate, graham cracker, and cinnamon — a delicious blend rivaling any dessert.
Oregon: Hazy IPA
A creamsicle meringue on top of grilled mango sounds like a dessert, but, in this case, it describes the flavors of the award-winning Hazy IPA from Oregon's pFriem Family Brewers. Brewed with four varieties of hops and two malts, this Vermont-inspired beer has tropical aromas and a fruity flavor profile. There's a touch of bitterness, as well, making for a well-rounded brew, which some beer critics deem a classic showcase of the hazy IPA.
Pennsylvania: Perpetual IPA
Tröegs Independent Brewing is family and friend-owned and has been crafting top-selling beers in the Keystone State for decades. The brand's Perpetual IPA is one of Pennsylvania's top-selling brews. This dry-hopped, golden-colored Imperial Pale Ale is available year-round, made with six different hops and three kinds of grains. It has a strong 7.5% ABV and notes of pine balm, citrus rind, and tropical fruit. The beer takes its name from the perpetual back-and-forth process and technique necessary to craft the brew.
Rhode Island: Screaming in the Woods
Screaming in the Woods is the eerily named beer from the state where plenty of horror movies have been filmed. Crafted by Buttonwoods Brewery, one of Rhode Island's best, this sour Berliner Weisse has a low ABV, which is ideal for a day out. The first volume of the beer included cozy notes of cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg, while volume two is even more highly regarded.
South Carolina: Pageantry Pils
Although the Wheat Chin Music IPA from New Groove Artisan Brewery took home gold in a state competition, the company's brewmaster admits this isn't his favorite beer. Instead, Jonathon Duke prefers the Pageantry Pils, which is aged in a giant oak tank for a deeper, vanilla flavor. This golden pilsner is dry-hopped (when hops are added during fermentation, rather than during the boiling) to enhance their aroma and flavor without increasing bitterness.
South Dakota: Pile O' Dirty Porter
South Dakota breweries hardly ever gain national recognition, and some may consider the state's craft beer scene to be lacking. Still, don't let that discourage you; the Mount Rushmore State does have a few winners. Head to Spearfish, the home of three breweries, for plenty of options. More specifically, go to the town's oldest brewery, Crow Peak, and take a sip of the strong, dark, and creamy Pile O'Dirty Porter. Hints of sweet malt, coffee, and chocolate await you.
Tennessee: Bring It Home
Made by Soul & Spirits, the two-time brewery champion in Tennessee, the Bring It Home Helles-style lager does, in fact, bring it home with a balanced body and an earthy hoppy flavor. The beer boasts aromas of purple flowers, which, certainly not incidentally, match the purple can and label with a suggestive illustration. This wouldn't be the first time a brand used provocation to sell a product, even if, in this case, it is unnecessary for a gold medal-winning beer.
Texas: Atrial Rubicite
Austin-based Jester King Brewery makes such great beers that even enthusiasts in Holland, a nation renowned for its brews, have heard of it. All the beers at Jester King are brewed with Texas-grown grain and aged in oak barrels for at least eight months. One highly-rated beer worth trying is the sour Atrial Rubicite, which is re-fermented with raspberries.
Utah: Was Angeles
Considering that the craft beer boom started in the late '90s, Uinta Brewing Company, founded in 1993, is like a wise elder. But beloved old-timer can still churn out great brews, including the award-winning Was Angeles –– a lager whose elevated simplicity is the point. No fancy flavors here, just a great American beer with mountain water, hops, and regionally grown barley. The low 5% ABV makes it ideal for outdoor drinking.
Vermont: Aaron: Grand Cru
With more craft breweries per capita than any other state, Vermont is a beer paradise. Hill Farmstead Brewery is arguably the state's most famous beer maker, known for its refined brews, including one of the rarest beers around, the Art Plum. Enthusiasts would agree that several of the brand's brews are among the world's top beers. One of these great beers is the barleywine-style ale, Aaron: Grand Cru, aged for nearly three years in a Bourbon barrel.
Washington: Panopticon IPA
This top-rated beer earned praise for its blend of flavors. The brew delivers a complex and striking hoppy texture, encompassing notes of passion fruit, peach, and pine. Panopticon IPA boasts a balanced and fresh body, moving from sweetness to a bright fruity flavor, and finishing with a crisp bitterness.
West Virginia: Fayetteville IPA
Head to The Freefolk Brewery, one of West Virginia's most popular breweries, for their flagship Fayetteville Fog. This hoppy Hazy New England IPA is popular with customers thanks to its juicy and floral notes, creamy mouthfeel, and balanced finish. Many modern craft beers come in artistically designed bottles and cans, but the panoramic bridge photograph on this IPA is a refreshing change of pace.
Wisconsin: Spotted Cow
For many, Spotted Cow may be the closest we'll get to a perfect beer, and it's ubiquitous across Wisconsin. The brew is so dear to the state that it's entirely exclusive: Private purchases may cross state lines, but resale is illegal. An ale made with only four natural ingredients, this is a well-rounded, year-round, fruity beer.
Wyoming: 307
You can't come to Wyoming without trying the official state beer: the 307, an American-style lager that's considered one of the best of its kind in the world. Black Tooth Brewing crafted the beer as a tribute to the state's drinking culture. The beer has a light body, a touch of citrus, and a yeasty aroma, which is perfect for game day.
Methodology
Judging craft beer may be one of the funnest side hustles around, as the explosion in microbreweries — and even larger growth in individual brews — has led to a concurrent increase in beer competitions where awards are handed out and reputations made. To build this list, we reviewed breweries across the nation that have built an impressive name for themselves, and we assessed their best beers for novelty, technique, flavors, and consumer satisfaction. Of course, we also took into consideration whether the brewery has won awards at beer competitions or can claim other distinctions.
Narrowing it down to just one brew per state was not easy, but our objective approach let us curate a list of beers that are unquestionably among the best. As everyone has their own taste preferences, drinkers will always quibble over the top picks — an ultimately subjective affair for which there can be no definitive answer. But a consensus is not impossible, either. By looking at a brew from many angles — including ABV — we were able to find those rare great beers in every state that are bound to please aficionados.