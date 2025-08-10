The Essential Ice Step You Can't Skip When Prepping For A Barbecue

Setting up for a barbecue takes more planning than some folks might think. Splurging on wagyu hot dogs and saving a spot for your famous Carolina coleslaw are good starts, but exceptional food shouldn't be your only concern. Guests are going to be looking for cold refreshments to wash down all that barbecue fare, and if you didn't prepare enough ice in advance, they might end up flocking to the nearest watering hole for a chilled cocktail.

Unless you are only serving a small handful of acquaintances, the ice maker in your fridge door won't be enough to serve the masses. Whether it's cold cocktails or tall glasses of lemonade for the little ones, you'll need roughly a ½-pound of ice per drink. It's hard to assume how many beverages folks will consume at your shindig, but a reasonable estimate is about one drink every hour. If you have around 30 people hanging out for four hours, that's about 120 refreshments. With each one requiring half a pound of ice, you are looking at needing six 10-pound bags of ice, at a minimum.

Of course, not everyone will want a cocktail. It's common at a barbecue to see a case or two of Coors Banquet beer and a few bottles of wine chilling in an iced-down cooler. There's nothing wrong with going that route, but you still want to prepare enough ice in advance for those who aren't going to partake in cooler drinks.