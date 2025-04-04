Why Carolina Coleslaw Deserves A Spot At Your Summer Barbecue
Carolina slaw is a different breed. I think mayo-based coleslaws like KFC's version are delicious, but I also like the classic Carolina style that gives you something different than what you often see with this dish. It's built around vinegar, not mayonnaise, which gives it a bold, tangy flavor that cuts through anything rich or fatty, like delectable pulled pork or ribs dripping in sauce. That vinegary punch makes it less of a side dish and more of a full-blown condiment. You don't usually pile it next to baked beans or mac and cheese the way you might with other slaws. Instead, you slap it right onto your sandwich, letting it soak into the bun and balance everything out. It brings crunch and zip, keeping heavy and meaty foods typical of a barbecue from feeling too greasy or overwhelming.
That's the main thing about Carolina coleslaw; it's there to add bite and brightness. When you're heating up the grill this summer, skip the same old sides and instead, make a batch of vinegar-based slaw for your grilled burgers and hot dogs at the cookout. Keep it cold in the fridge and grab a spoonful whenever you need a little extra something on your plate.
Use Carolina coleslaw for more than just barbecue
Once you make a batch of Carolina coleslaw, it ends up finding its way onto everything. It starts with barbecue — but it doesn't stop there. You can also opt to add it on top of a grilled chicken sandwich, and it instantly gives it more personality. Throw it on a cheeseburger, and it brings both texture and acidity to balance all that melty richness. It also works as a contrast for fried foods, like breaded fish or fried chicken, where it balances the batter and resets your palate.
You can even mix it into grain bowls, fold it into tacos, or use it to top off bratwursts and hot dogs. It can hold the same role as something like pickles or mustard, with any savory foods getting better with a scoop of it. And unlike mayonnaise-based slaws, this one won't start to separate after a few hours. The longer it sits, the better the flavor gets. The texture will soften as the veggies start to pickle but not in an unpleasant way. So if you're meal prepping or packing lunch for the week, a container of Carolina coleslaw is easy to keep on hand. It's not just for cookouts; it's a solid everyday add-on once you know how versatile it really is.
Put your own spin on Carolina coleslaw
The base of Carolina coleslaw is simply shredded cabbage and a sharp, sweet-tart vinegar dressing. But from there, you can play around with it depending on what you like or what you've got in the pantry. White distilled vinegar keeps it clean and sharp, whereas apple cider vinegar gives it a bit of fruitiness. You can go with rice vinegar for a softer addition or red wine vinegar if you want something a little more robust.
No matter which one you use, it always needs a good pinch of salt, sugar for balance, and maybe a sprinkle of black pepper to round it out. You can also play around with different types and quantities of mustard or mustard powder for sharpness. Celery seeds are a classic, and they give the slaw that old-school taste without doing too much.
Don't forget that adding salt to the cabbage early is a simple trick that prevents runny coleslaw. Add in shredded carrots for color, thin slices of red onion for bite, green onions for lift, or fresh parsley for brightness. You could even go for some roasted sweet corn, as it adds a sweet bite to the mix. But the idea is to keep it simple and crunchy — this isn't necessarily the time for globs of mayo, chunks of fruit, or too many surprising coleslaw ingredients. It's a straightforward dish that you can throw together fast, and the simplicity means that it works so well on many different foods.