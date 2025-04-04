Why Carolina Coleslaw Deserves A Spot At Your Summer Barbecue

Carolina slaw is a different breed. I think mayo-based coleslaws like KFC's version are delicious, but I also like the classic Carolina style that gives you something different than what you often see with this dish. It's built around vinegar, not mayonnaise, which gives it a bold, tangy flavor that cuts through anything rich or fatty, like delectable pulled pork or ribs dripping in sauce. That vinegary punch makes it less of a side dish and more of a full-blown condiment. You don't usually pile it next to baked beans or mac and cheese the way you might with other slaws. Instead, you slap it right onto your sandwich, letting it soak into the bun and balance everything out. It brings crunch and zip, keeping heavy and meaty foods typical of a barbecue from feeling too greasy or overwhelming.

That's the main thing about Carolina coleslaw; it's there to add bite and brightness. When you're heating up the grill this summer, skip the same old sides and instead, make a batch of vinegar-based slaw for your grilled burgers and hot dogs at the cookout. Keep it cold in the fridge and grab a spoonful whenever you need a little extra something on your plate.