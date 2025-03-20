The Simple Trick That Prevents Runny Coleslaw

There's nothing worse than making a fresh, flavorful batch of coleslaw only to find it swimming in a watery, unappetizing puddle an hour later. Excess moisture can turn a crisp slaw into a soggy mess in no time, but with a little technique and expert advice from chef Nick Wallace, on behalf of Ben's Original, you can keep your coleslaw crunchy and delicious.

"Using a bit of salt will draw out extra moisture from your veggies," Wallace told The Takeout. "Just lay the veggies out on a drying rack for about an hour before making your coleslaw and try not to add too many liquid ingredients to the coleslaw." Cabbage is about 92% water, much of which gets released once it's cut. But don't worry — most of the salt won't stay on the cabbage. If you're concerned, you can give it a quick rinse before drying. Just be sure to squeeze or pat dry with paper towels before mixing with any dressing.

Although some recipes claim that microwaving cabbage is a quick and easy way to squeeze out excess water, Wallace disagrees. "I wouldn't recommend using a microwave for this purpose," he said. "Instead, go for the tried-and-true method of using fresh cabbage. Start by slicing the cabbage very thinly. Give it a good rinse and then lay the sliced cabbage out on a cooling rack." He advises letting it sit for an hour before beginning the rest of the recipe.