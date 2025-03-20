The Simple Trick That Prevents Runny Coleslaw
There's nothing worse than making a fresh, flavorful batch of coleslaw only to find it swimming in a watery, unappetizing puddle an hour later. Excess moisture can turn a crisp slaw into a soggy mess in no time, but with a little technique and expert advice from chef Nick Wallace, on behalf of Ben's Original, you can keep your coleslaw crunchy and delicious.
"Using a bit of salt will draw out extra moisture from your veggies," Wallace told The Takeout. "Just lay the veggies out on a drying rack for about an hour before making your coleslaw and try not to add too many liquid ingredients to the coleslaw." Cabbage is about 92% water, much of which gets released once it's cut. But don't worry — most of the salt won't stay on the cabbage. If you're concerned, you can give it a quick rinse before drying. Just be sure to squeeze or pat dry with paper towels before mixing with any dressing.
Although some recipes claim that microwaving cabbage is a quick and easy way to squeeze out excess water, Wallace disagrees. "I wouldn't recommend using a microwave for this purpose," he said. "Instead, go for the tried-and-true method of using fresh cabbage. Start by slicing the cabbage very thinly. Give it a good rinse and then lay the sliced cabbage out on a cooling rack." He advises letting it sit for an hour before beginning the rest of the recipe.
Don't overdress, and don't dress too early
Using salt on your cabbage isn't the only trick you need. There's also the matter of the sauce. A runny dressing can make coleslaw watery before the cabbage even releases its moisture. To prevent this, opt for a thicker, creamier dressing made with mayonnaise, sour cream, Greek yogurt, or a tangy tzatziki sauce. If you're going with a vinegar-based dressing, whisk in some honey or mustard to help stabilize the mixture. Always start with less dressing and add more as needed. To keep that coleslaw crisp, don't mix in the dressing too early. Instead, toss everything together just before serving for maximum crunch.
While cabbage is the main ingredient in coleslaw, adding other watery vegetables — like cucumbers or tomatoes — can make it even more prone to excess liquid. Try to stick with crunchy veggies like carrots, bell peppers, radishes, or even pickles for a little punch of tartness. If you insist on adding onions, soak them in cold water first to mellow their flavor and prevent excess moisture from seeping into the slaw.
If you just so happen to have leftovers, proper storage can also help prevent coleslaw from getting too watery. Keep that slaw in an airtight container in the fridge, but don't plan on storing it for more than three days. If you can follow these tricks, you'll have a crisp, flavorful coleslaw that stays fresh — without all that dreaded, watery mess.