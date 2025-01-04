Is Coleslaw Actually A Salad?

Question of the day: coleslaw — is it a salad or some other creation entirely? It reminds me of the hot dog conundrum, where a hot dog is its own category, but is also sort of a sandwich. Make sense? In reality, with just a bit of linguistic research, we can put any speculation about coleslaw's salad status quickly to rest. The term "coleslaw" actually comes from the Dutch word "koolsla," which translates to "cabbage salad."

So, coleslaw is indeed a salad, with a unique twist. Traditionally, the term "salad" describes leafy green salads or mixed vegetables, sometimes accompanied by fish, meat, or other veggies. You also use coleslaw and a traditional salad differently, as most people think of coleslaw as a side that's served at BBQs. Salad is typically much lighter and fresher and can be eaten for breakfast, lunch, or dinner or served as a side. Not many people are eating salad at a BBQ where you expect hearty dishes and no one eats coleslaw as a meal in itself. There are a few more distinctions, too.