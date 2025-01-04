Is Coleslaw Actually A Salad?
Question of the day: coleslaw — is it a salad or some other creation entirely? It reminds me of the hot dog conundrum, where a hot dog is its own category, but is also sort of a sandwich. Make sense? In reality, with just a bit of linguistic research, we can put any speculation about coleslaw's salad status quickly to rest. The term "coleslaw" actually comes from the Dutch word "koolsla," which translates to "cabbage salad."
So, coleslaw is indeed a salad, with a unique twist. Traditionally, the term "salad" describes leafy green salads or mixed vegetables, sometimes accompanied by fish, meat, or other veggies. You also use coleslaw and a traditional salad differently, as most people think of coleslaw as a side that's served at BBQs. Salad is typically much lighter and fresher and can be eaten for breakfast, lunch, or dinner or served as a side. Not many people are eating salad at a BBQ where you expect hearty dishes and no one eats coleslaw as a meal in itself. There are a few more distinctions, too.
What differentiates coleslaw from other types of cabbage salad?
Coleslaw is considered the quirky cousin of the salad family because of its use of raw, shredded cabbage. Every assortment of leafy greens is excluded from the recipe. Coleslaw is uniquely anchored by cabbage alone, which holds up well under the moisture of the dressing while still retaining its crunch. The dressing may be as much of an identifier as its signature veg. What sets coleslaw apart from other cabbage salads is its use of dressing. With a traditional salad, the dressing is drizzled over the top; with coleslaw, it is mixed through, coating the cabbage entirely and making the whole dish creamy.
People usually make coleslaw dressing with mayonnaise, vinegar, or a combination of the two. This gives it a creamy or tangy flavor profile which can be amped up with optional lemon juice. Some variations may even add shredded carrots, celery seeds, or spices for extra flavor. Meanwhile, cabbage salad doesn't usually have a mayonnaise dressing, but opts for an acidic vinaigrette splashed over the top instead. Either way though, coleslaw is technically considered a salad, just with a different base than your standard bowl of lettuce and vegetables.